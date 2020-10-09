Of all the modes of dismissal, any batter in the world of cricket would tell you getting run out is one of the worst feelings there is.

Especially when it happens under completely avoidable circumstances.

Especially when it happens at a ground like Sharjah, where batsmen usually have a feast on the flat pitch with short boundaries.

On Friday, in the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant had one such moment he will not want to remember.

After an awful mix-up between Marcus Stoinis and Pant, the latter was run-out by some distance in what will go down as one of the more bizarre dismissals of IPL 2020.