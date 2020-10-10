AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been given the all-clear to end his quarantine period and return to action after testing negative for coronavirus, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

Milan confirmed in a statement that the Swedish striker had “tested negative” twice in a row, as stipulated in the protocol to be able to lift the quarantine procedure.

Ibrahimovic, 39, sounded a more triumphal note on his social media: “You are cured! The health authority says the quarantine is over, you can go out!”, he wrote on Twitter.

Sei guarito!



Autorità sanitarie avvertite, la quarantena è finita.

Puoi uscire! #fuckcovid19 #godiscomingforyou — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) October 9, 2020

The announcement comes a day after Milan said Ibrahimovic had tested positive a second time for Covid-19, putting in doubt his participation in the Milan derby on October 17.

Ibrahimovic first tested positive on September 24.

The derby remains in doubt with two other Milan players and five from Inter currently in self-quarantine.

In spite of his absence, Milan have made a decent start to the season, having climbed to second in Serie A after winning all three of their games and reaching the group stages of the Europa League.