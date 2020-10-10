Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede stadium will open up for guided tours after the Mumbai Cricket Association signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra Tourism and Development Corporation Limited.

Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray confirmed the development on his Twitter account.

This afternoon, MTDC signed an MoU with the @MumbaiCricAssoc for the Wankhede Stadium Experience tour. This stadium isn’t just a place for fans, but devotees of cricket as well. We intend to make this pilgrimage to Wankhede, a moment to remember happily for life! pic.twitter.com/CJ9w2R8NBz — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 9, 2020

The MCA is planning to set up a museum in the adjacent building and has formed a committee to start work, reported The Times of India.

“We are delighted to partner with the Government of Maharashtra tourism department to promote the iconic Wankhede stadium for tourists and fans alike and experience the rich heritage of Mumbai cricket and great cricketing moments associated with our stadium,” MCA president Vijay Patil told the newspaper on Friday.

Wankhede stadium, which has hosted 25 international Test matches, 22 ODIs and 7 T20Is, holds a special place in the hearts of Indian fans especially after MS Dhoni’s team lifted the 2011 World Cup at this venue after beating Sri Lanka in the final.

The stadium tours are expected to add to the revenue of MCA and are a regular feature in football and cricket grounds abroad.