Not for the first time, Kings XI Punjab clutched defeat from the jaws of victory.
Glenn Maxwell missed out on a six by inches as KXIP lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs from a winning position in an Indian Premier League encounter in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Batting first, KKR made 164 for 6 with half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik.
In reply, KXIP lost the plot in final few overs finishing on 162/5 despite a 115-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.
IPL 2020 standings after KXIP vs KKR
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|5
|1
|+1.267
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|4
|2
|+1.488
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|+0.017
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|3
|3
|+0.232
|6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|5
|3
|2
|-1.355
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|2
|4
|-0.371
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|2
|4
|-1.073
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|1
|6
|-0.381
|2
Watch the sensational finish to the match here:
Gill scored 57 off 47 balls, while skipper Karthik notched up 58 off 29 balls.
For KXIP, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi picked a wicket each
Brief scores:
Kolkata Knight Riders:164 for 6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 58; Arshdeep Singh 1/25, Ravi Bishnoi 1/25). KXIP 162/5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 74, Mayank Aharwal 56)