Kings XI Punjab lost again. Kings XI Punjab lost again when perhaps they should have won. Chasing 164, the Punjab openers posted a 115-run opening stand, a perfect platform for the middle order to finish the job off, but they faltered again, losing the match by two runs and, perhaps, two inches.
Glenn Maxwell’s shot off the last ball of the final over with KXIP needing six runs to send the game to a Super Over landed agonisingly short of the boundary rope.
IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine star for KKR as KXIP clutch defeat from jaws of victory
However, KXIP lost the game in the penultimate over which left them needing to chase 14 off the last six balls.
Twitter felt sorry but also made fun of KXIP who lost their fifth match in a row. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter to KKR’s victory: