Kings XI Punjab lost again. Kings XI Punjab lost again when perhaps they should have won. Chasing 164, the Punjab openers posted a 115-run opening stand, a perfect platform for the middle order to finish the job off, but they faltered again, losing the match by two runs and, perhaps, two inches.

Glenn Maxwell’s shot off the last ball of the final over with KXIP needing six runs to send the game to a Super Over landed agonisingly short of the boundary rope.

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine star for KKR as KXIP clutch defeat from jaws of victory

However, KXIP lost the game in the penultimate over which left them needing to chase 14 off the last six balls.

Twitter felt sorry but also made fun of KXIP who lost their fifth match in a row. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter to KKR’s victory:

A game of inches, wow. 👀👀👀great match winning knock by skipper @DineshKarthik and how good was @SunilPNarine74 to get them back in.. Abu Dhabi see's it's 1st close one 🔥🔥🔥 congrats @KKRiders — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) October 10, 2020

That was a unbelievable result for @KKRiders ! U cannot take the game so deep if your openers are set ! Puts too much pressure on the middle order with no time to settle ! Bad luck @lionsdenkxip #ipl2020 well played @RealShubmanGill @mayankcricket !@DineshKarthik game changer! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 10, 2020

Superb knock from @klrahul11. Unfortunately, again ended up in a losing cause. Feel sorry for KL and @lionsdenkxip @IPL #KKRvsKXIP #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 10, 2020

Part of the post-mortem in the @lionsdenkxip camp will centre around Prabhsimran ahead of Maxwell in that situation..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 10, 2020

Every inch counts — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 10, 2020

You have to hand it to @KKRiders. It requires courage and calmness to pull back a game like that. The champion, Sunil Narine was excellent but how good was young Prasidh Krishna! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 10, 2020

Shed another year for KXIP today. So good, so near, and yet so far. Sadly now, too far. No petty arguments please, about playing 11, batting. Just good wishes.#KXIP #KKR #SaddaPunjab — Charu Sharma (@Charuonsports) October 10, 2020

If only Maxwell could've hit that six on the last ball. This would've been forgotten !!#KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/LrMvbbfl1P — Kaushik (@Kushh_007) October 10, 2020

Facing 58 balls & scoring at a strike rate of 120 would give you 70 runs. KL Rahul went a bit better, making 74. And #KXIP have still lost by 2 runs.



Tells you all you need to know about whether strike-rates are 'over-rated' or not, and whether a 120 s/r can win you a T20 game. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) October 10, 2020

I'm not hardcore fan of #KXIP but it really hurts to see @klrahul11 like this.I seriously feel bad for this man even after he performs in almost all the matches. KXIP still on last spot.#KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/hYXDE5nPoc — Sonali Sharma (@sharmaalogy) October 10, 2020

KXIP have out-RCBed RCB this season. #KXIPvKKR — Manya (@CSKian716) October 10, 2020

Winning chance of KXIP from the beginning till the end of today's match😶😶#KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/VqiD2TD7Gi — Sorry What? (@_isntitdarling_) October 10, 2020