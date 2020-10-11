Rafael Nadal extended his own unbeatable legacy at Roland Garros as he claimed his 13th French Open title with a crushing 6-0, 6-2,7-5 win over Novak Djokovic. This was his 20th Grand Slam title equaling Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record.
In one of the most unreal numbers in tennis, the 34-year-old claimed his 100th match win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut. This was his fourth straight title at French Open, where he hasn’t lost a semi-final or final yet.
The Spaniard also became the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972 and claimed the title without dropping a set.
French Open 2020 men’s singles final, as it happened: Nadal beats Djokovic to create history
Here’s the best of tennis Twitter’s reactions to Nadal’s win