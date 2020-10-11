Rafael Nadal extended his own unbeatable legacy at Roland Garros as he claimed his 13th French Open title with a crushing 6-0, 6-2,7-5 win over Novak Djokovic. This was his 20th Grand Slam title equaling Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record.

In one of the most unreal numbers in tennis, the 34-year-old claimed his 100th match win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut. This was his fourth straight title at French Open, where he hasn’t lost a semi-final or final yet.

The Spaniard also became the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972 and claimed the title without dropping a set.

French Open 2020 men’s singles final, as it happened: Nadal beats Djokovic to create history

Here’s the best of tennis Twitter’s reactions to Nadal’s win

2005 🏆

2006 🏆

2007 🏆

2008 🏆

2010 🏆

2011 🏆

2012 🏆

2013 🏆

2014 🏆

2017 🏆

2018 🏆

2019 🏆

2020 🏆@RafaelNadal & @rolandgarros are inseparable ❤️pic.twitter.com/wSy9IfDW4M — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 11, 2020

- 100 @rolandgarros match wins ✅

- Only player to win 13 titles at a single event ✅

- Fourth time winning Roland-Garros without dropping a set ✅



Yet another remarkable day in Paris for @RafaelNadal...

pic.twitter.com/R77l3i1j70 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) October 11, 2020

FH long. 15-0

Unreturned. 30-0

FH net. 40-0

Ace wide: GSM: Nadal d. Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5. Dominant, devastating performance for 2 sets followed by a tough 3rd gives Nadal his 13th RG title, 20th Major, 100th win at RG and 999th career victory. 4th RG win w/o losing a set. — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) October 11, 2020

Thought the conditions talk was overrated in its importance. But something I did think was super impressive was Nadal's level of play this Roland Garros despite only playing 9 matches since March. Was expecting more rustiness. An unbelievable tournament from a near-standing start — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) October 11, 2020

"I want to send a message to everyone in the world. We are facing one of the worst moments ever... keep fighting. We will get through this."



Rafael Nadal using his voice to speak out about COVID-19. Note the present tense of his statement #RG20 — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) October 11, 2020

What also can't be emphasized enough is that Nadal has now won French Opens in two very different spots on the calendar, with and without a roof, with different balls, in very different sets of conditions.



It's an exclamation point on his already-stratospheric claycourt legacy. — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) October 11, 2020

You can close the roof

Change the balls

Change the month

Change the weather

Change the temperature

Change the audience attendance



You can’t change the Roland Garros champion#RafaelNadal — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) October 11, 2020

Really, no further analysis of that final needed other than this:



Total Unforced Errors for the match:



Nadal: 14

Djokovic: 52 — Juan José Vallejo (@jjvallejoa) October 11, 2020

Djokovic. "Today you showed why you are the king of the clay. Not very pleased with the way I played, but I was 'overplayed' by a better player on court". pic.twitter.com/2glTxGyQOf — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 11, 2020

ATP players to have won 100 matches at a Grand Slam:



- Roger Federer (102-15 AO, 101-13 Wimbledon)

- Rafael Nadal (100-2 #RolandGarros) pic.twitter.com/TLjhoUF5ks — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 11, 2020

Iga Swiatek joins Rafa a select duo (she's probably kinda happy about this).



2020 marks the first time in the Open Era that both the men's and women's singles champions did not drop a set en route to the title in Paris. #RG20 — Chris Oddo (@TheFanChild) October 11, 2020