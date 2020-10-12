LA Lakers crushed Miami Heat to win a record-equaling 17th NBA championship. LeBron James was the star of the show as Lakers won game six of the NBA finals 106-93.
James was named Most Valuable Player of the 2020 NBA Finals after powering the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th championship with a victory over the Miami Heat.
It’s the fourth time in four championship runs that James has captured MVP honors, after he did so with Miami in 2012 and 2013 and with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
With the win, the Lakers drew level with Boston Celtics for the team with the most NBA titles.
Here’s a list of the most successful NBA teams.
List of NBA's most successful teams
|Teams
|Win
|Loss
|Total
|Year(s) won
|Year(s) lost
|Los Angeles Lakers
|17
|15
|32
|1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2020
|1959, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1973, 1983, 1984, 1989, 1991, 2004, 2008
|Boston Celtics
|17
|4
|21
|1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1986, 2008
|1958, 1985, 1987, 2010
|Golden State Warriors
|6
|5
|11
|1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, 2018
|1948, 1964, 1967, 2016, 2019
|Chicago Bulls
|6
|0
|6
|1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998
|—
|San Antonio Spurs
|5
|1
|6
|1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014
|2013
|Philadelphia 76ers
|3
|6
|9
|1955, 1967, 1983
|1950, 1954, 1977, 1980, 1982, 2001
|Detroit Pistons
|3
|4
|7
|1989, 1990, 2004
|1955, 1956, 1988, 2005
|Miami Heat
|3
|3
|6
|2006, 2012, 2013
|2011, 2014, 2020
|New York Knicks
|2
|6
|8
|1970, 1973
|1951, 1952, 1953, 1972, 1994, 1999
|Houston Rockets
|2
|2
|4
|1994, 1995
|1981, 1986
James surpassed Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan for the number of NBA Finals MVP awards. He is now only behind Michael Jordan who has won the award six times.
List of NBA Finals MVPs
|Player
|Team(s)
|No.
|Years
|Michael Jordan
|Chicago Bulls
|6
|1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998
|LeBron James
|Miami Heat (2), Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers
|4
|2012, 2013, 2016, 2020
|Magic Johnson
|Los Angeles Lakers
|3
|1980, 1982, 1987
|Shaquille O'Neal
|Los Angeles Lakers
|3
|2000, 2001, 2002
|Tim Duncan
|San Antonio Spurs
|3
|1999, 2003, 2005