IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR live: Finch, Padikkal get things going for Kohli’s team
Follow live coverage of match No 28 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
RCB 19/0 after 2 overs (Finch 15, Padikkal 4)
Finch gets the six-hitting for the day started by hitting one out of the park in the second over bowled by Prasidh. He is looking good.
RCB 8/0 after 1 over (Finch 7, Padikkal 1)
Finch already looking to be more aggressive against Cummins, a bowler he knows well. One beautiful clip over the infield got him and RCB going.
1928 IST: Both teams taking the field. We are all set to begin.
1902 IST: RCB win the toss and elect to bat first.
One change for RCB. Siraj comes in for Mann.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
One change for KKR. Banton comes in for Narine.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 28 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 28
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|5
|2
|+1.327
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|5
|2
|+1.038
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|+0.017
|8
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|4
|2
|-0.820
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|3
|4
|+0.153
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|3
|4
|-0.872
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|-0.588
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|1
|6
|-0.381
|2