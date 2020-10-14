The last couple of Indian Premier League seasons have seen the famously unflappable MS Dhoni lose his cool on the field on more than one occasion and the umpires have usually been at the receiving end.

During Chennai Super Kings’ win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, Dhoni was crticised again for apparently bullying umpire Paul Reiffel into changing a wide call late in the run-chase.

The incident occurred Tuesday when Shardul Thakur bowled outside the off stump of Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Rashid Khan.

Umpire Reiffel, who played 35 Tests for Australia before retiring, appeared to start the signal for a wide – both arms outstretched – when Dhoni as well as the bowler began protesting.

Reiffel then seemed to change his mind midway through the signal and the ball went down as legitimate in the crucial penultimate over of Hyderabad’s unsuccessful chase of 168.

Commentator Ian Bishop, a former West Indian international, said on ESPNcricinfo that Reiffel had erred.

"It was a wide, it should have been called a wide. He [umpire Paul Reiffel] started calling a wide. He looked up, he saw Dhoni, and he changed his mind." - @irbishi #T20TimeOut pic.twitter.com/1XPaLhV16T — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 13, 2020

“He started calling it a wide, he looked up, saw Dhoni and he changed his mind,” Bishop said.

“I am someone who is sympathetic to the umpires because it is a difficult job, but tonight I will say that Reiffel made a mistake.”

Hyderabad captain David Warner also seemed visibly unhappy from the dugout of the Dubai stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

The cricket laws state: “An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly.”

The match saw Chennai bounce back from two losses to win by 20 runs and draw level with Hyderabad on six points in the eight-team table.

Last year Dhoni was fined 50% of his match fee after he stormed onto the field during a tense IPL game against Rajasthan Royals to contest an umpiring call. Earlier this season too, Dhoni was involved in an argument with umpires in the match against Royals at Sharjah.

It is worth noting that Dhoni is not the first wicketkeeper to express displeasure at an umpiring decision and what Reiffel did was not against the rules of the game.

Dhoni’s action, however, created a debate on social media.

The wide Paul Reifell was about to give, but didn't after Shardul Thakur and MS Dhoni raised objections. pic.twitter.com/llij5VpQyt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 13, 2020

What's Dhoni's offence? This👇



Again, the umpire is at fault for chickening out, but that's an easy offence by Dhoni too. #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/cLT584OZS2 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 13, 2020

Horrible umpiring from Paul Reiffel.



Got pressured by Dhoni to not give a wide.



This is not new. Umpire's get bullied and pressurized by Dhoni all the time. It's shocking that they don't learn.



How is this not a wide? #SRHvCSK #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/bkOQvI4dPT — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) October 13, 2020

So, Paul Reiffel is a Dhoni fan too. #CSKvsSRH — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 13, 2020

Bowler bowled a wide ball.Umpire about to give a wide ball.



Dhoni:-Oye...



Umpire:- pic.twitter.com/6kb3QoNBSx — Mad king (@GJhamtani) October 13, 2020

Paul Reiffel changed his decision mid-way after seeing Dhoni's angry face & CSK at No.3 on the fairplay award ranking has to be a coincidence. Or not. #IPL2020 — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 14, 2020

Funny to see these twitter takes. Dhoni just expressed his disappointment, is it Dhoni's fault that the umpire backed out at the last moment? Unreal hatred against Dhoni. — ` (@FourOverthrows) October 13, 2020

The fault is the umpire’s only. If you are intimidated by MS Dhoni that’s your problem. MS Dhoni had the right to express his disappointment though it was a wide. We’ve seen all players do it. That’s just piss poor umpiring & the umpire needs to be fined. — Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) October 13, 2020

Yesterday was not the first time we’ve seen Dhoni make the umpire change his decision.



Happens every time he takes DRS 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) October 14, 2020

So this is what they expect from MS Dhoni on field for every situation. 😉 #Dhoni Reaction #CSKvsSRH #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/2C0A7IVXB0 — Saravanan Hari 💛🦁🏏 ‏ (@CricSuperFan) October 13, 2020

Seeing a lot of people having a go at Dhoni for this. Dhoni is the fielding side captain/keeper, he is entitled to protest a call, even if he is wrong, like in this case. The onus is on the umpire to stand firm by his decision. https://t.co/k77kmaaIay — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 13, 2020