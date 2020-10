The coronavirus pandemic has forced Indian Premier League to be moved to United Arab Emirates and the matches being played behind closed doors. But the lack of spectators in stadiums has meant that franchises have been going the extra mile to engage with fans.

In one such instance, we now get to see what exactly makes up Virat Kohli’s practice kit bag.

Kohli, in a video uploaded by Royal Challengers Bangalore, spoke about how packing his kit is his happy space.