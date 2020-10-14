What’s better than picking up a wicket off the very first ball one bowls in a match? To follow said brilliant delivery with an even better celebration.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer bowled an absolute peach to dismiss Delhi Capitals opener, Prithvi Shaw, off the first ball in the Indian Premier League match on Wednesday. He then followed that up with the Bihu Dance celebration that has seemingly picked up in popularity in the Royals camp, thanks to Assam cricketer Riyan Parag.

Clearly, it was something the team rehearsed pre-match.

And in case you missed it, this was Riyan Parag’s celebration at the end of RR’s match against SRH:

(Videos courtesy: iplt20.com)