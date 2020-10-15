IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP live: Sundar falls and Dube sent up the order ahead of ABD
RCB 94/3 after 12 overs (Kohli 31, Dube 5)
Could the loss of momentum hurt RCB or will ABD come and blast their blues away?
RCB 86/3 after 10.3 overs (Kohli 25)
WICKET! Sundar falls after making 13 off 14 balls, caught in the deep off M Ashwin. Not quite sure what he was sent out to do but safe to say the experiment didn’t work.
Washington Sundar c Jordan b Murugan Ashwin 13(14)
RCB 83/2 after 10 overs (Kohli 25, Sundar 13)
KXIP have just continued to bowl that one bad ball every over. This time Maxwell bowls one down the leg-side, Sundar just need to get his bat to it and he did for an easy four runs.
RCB 75/2 after 9 overs (Kohli 23, Sundar 7)
RCB have the base now. At what point will they go on an all-out attack? Time for a strategic timeout.
RCB 69/2 after 8 overs (Kohli 19, Sundar 5)
Maybe RCB just want to save ABD for the back ten where he is really dangerous against pace.
Washington Sundar has been sent up the order at No 4, ahead of AB de Villiers.
RCB 62/2 after 6.3 overs (Kohli 17)
M Ashwin into the attack and he sends Finch’s off-stump for a walk with a lovely orthodox leg-spin delivery. Turned just enough to beat Finch’s bat.
Finch b Murugan Ashwin 20(18)
RCB 57/1 after 6 overs (Finch 16, Kohli 16)
The Powerplay overs are done. RCB have done pretty well. Just one wicket lost, good runs on the board.
RCB 38/1 after 4.1 overs (Finch 15)
WICKET! Arshdeep strikes to send back Padikkal, who seemed to just punch it to extra cover. KXIP needed this! The ball seemed to stop on the batsman a bit.
Devdutt Padikkal c Pooran b Arshdeep Singh 18(12)
RCB 38/0 after 4 overs (Padikkal 18, Finch 15)
The sequence continues. One six ball but this time Shami just drifted onto Padikkal’s pads a little. The left-hander just flicked it away for six. Wonderful timing on the shot.
RCB 27/0 after 3 overs (Padikkal 9, Finch 13)
Arshdeep into the attack but RCB have accelerated seamlessly thanks to a few loose deliveries. KXIP have bowled well but there has been a four/six ball in every over.
RCB 18/0 (Padikkal 2, Finch 12)
A good over from Shami but RCB still got ten off it. Four runs came off byes as a brilliant Shami delivery cut through the batsman’s defence and beat the keeper too.
RCB 8/0 (Padikkal 1, Finch 7)
Maxwell over seemed to be going pretty well until he got hit for six off the last ball. It was in the slot and Finch slog-swept it for six. 8 runs off the over.
RCB openers out in the middle. The match is all set to begin. Maxwell has the new ball?!!
7.09 pm: Playing XIs
KXIP: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
7.06 pm: KXIP have three changes: Mandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Mujeeb ur Rahman are out, CHRIS GAYLE, M Ashwin and Deepak Hooda are in. RCB are unchanged.
7.02 pm: TOSS – Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bat first! “Huge honour for me to play my 200th game for RCB,” says Kohli.
6.48 pm: Good news for Kings XI fans as Chris Gayle has said he is likely to play tonight. “It is time to see the Universe Boss out there in the middle,” says the big man.
6.40 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of match No 31 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 31
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|6
|2
|+0.990
|12
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|5
|2
|+1.327
|10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|5
|2
|-0.116
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|4
|3
|-0.577
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|3
|5
|+0.009
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|3
|5
|-0.390
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|3
|5
|-0.844
|6
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|1
|6
|-0.381
|2