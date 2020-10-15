Kings XI Punjab will be hoping that Chris Gayle fires on his much-awaited return and they, for once, put up a complete performance in their must-win game against a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Thursday.

The inability to produce an all-round show and close out games they should have won has led to KXIP losing six out of their seven matches.

RCB results in IPL 2020 so far Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points for season SRH vs RCB 21 Sep, Mon (1930) Dubai RCB won by 10 runs 2 KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep, Thu (1930) Dubai RCB lost by 97 runs 2 RCB vs MI 28 Sep, Mon (1930) Dubai RCB won Super Over after a tied match 4 RCB vs RR 3 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi RCB won by 8 wickets 6 RCB vs DC 5 Oct, Mon (1930) Dubai RCB lost by 59 runs 6 CSK vs RCB 10 Oct, Sat (1930) Dubai RCB won by 37 runs 8

KXIP results in IPL 2020 so far Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points for season DC vs KXIP 20 Sep, Sun (1930) Dubai KXIP lost in Super Over 0 KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep, Thu (1930) Dubai KXIP won by 97 runs 2 RR vs KXIP 27 Sep, Sun (1930) Sharjah KXIP lost by 4 wickets 2 KXIP vs MI 1 Oct, Thu (1930) Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 48 runs 2 KXIP vs CSK 4 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai KXIP lost by 10 wickets 2 SRH vs KXIP 8 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai KXIP lost by 69 runs 2 KXIP vs KKR 10 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 2 runs 2

But KXIP can take confidence from the fact their only win in the tournament has come against RCB, who look a much more potent squad since their last meeting on September 24.

Gayle boost for KXIP

Though the Sharjah wicket has been slowing gradually, the smaller ground dimensions are ideal for someone like Gayle to go on a six-hitting spree.

However, it certainly won’t be easy for the 41-year-old to get going from ball one, having not played earlier in the competition.

He would have played the last two games but could not due to food poisoning. Having recovered fully, it will be interesting to see who he replaces in the side.

Benching a yet to fire Glenn Maxwell is one option or the team can bring Gayle at the expense of an overseas bowler and replace him with the available Indian talent.

KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the table despite having the top-two leading run-getters of the tournament in skipper KL Rahul (387 at a strike rate of 134.84) and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (337 at 48.14).

Barring Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi, none of the bowlers have inspired confidence, especially in the death overs.

Not being able to find the right balance despite trying out many options has also contributed to KXIP’s rapid slide.

They run into an RCB squad that has grown in confidence by leaps and bounds since their last meeting.

RCB’s bowling strength

For the first time in many years, they seem to have fixed their bowling woes.

Their spin pairing of Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal has proved very effective and the pace department has strengthened with the return of Chris Morris from injury.

“Playing such a side (with the likes of Gayle, Rahul and Agarwal) in a stadium like Sharjah is definitely not going to be easy. It’s going to be a bit challenging but I will definitely do my homework heading to the match,” Sundar said on the eve of the match.

RCB’s last game against KKR was also on this ground, so they come into the match more aware of the gradually changing conditions than KXIP, who played here last on September 27 when the surface was much better to bat on.

With Aaron Finch back among the runs against KKR, RCB’s top-four (including Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers) can be a nightmare for any team.

RCB vs KXIP H2H Mat RCB wins KXIP wins RCB win% DXIP win% RCB vs KXIP 25 12 13 48% 52%

Squads

RCB squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeeper Virat Kohli Yuzvendra Chahal Moeen Ali Parthiv Patel AB de Villiers Mohammed Siraj Pawan Negi Shahbaz Ahmed Gurkeerat Mann Umesh Yadav Shivam Dube Joshua Philippe Devdutt Padikkal Navdeep Saini Washington Sundar Aaron Finch Adam Zampa Christopher Morris Dale Steyn Isuru Udana Pavan Deshpande