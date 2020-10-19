IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Live score, updates and commentary of CSK vs RR
Follow live coverage of match No 37 of Indian Premier League 2020 from Abu Dhabi.
Live updates
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 37 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 37
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|7
|2
|+0.921
|14
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|6
|3
|+1.201
|12
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|9
|6
|3
|-0.096
|12
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|5
|4
|-0.607
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|+0.008
|6
|Kings XI Punjab
|9
|3
|6
|-0.262
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|3
|6
|-0.386
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|3
|6
|-0.778
|6