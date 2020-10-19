6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 37 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 37

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
Delhi Capitals 9 7 2 +0.921 14
Mumbai Indians 9 6 3 +1.201 12
Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 6 3 -0.096 12
Kolkata Knight Riders 9 5 4 -0.607 10
Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 +0.008 6
Kings XI Punjab 9 3 6 -0.262 6
Chennai Super Kings 9 3 6 -0.386 6
Rajasthan Royals 9 3 6 -0.778 6