The young guns from both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad could be the key in testing times when both teams square off in a must-win Indian Premier League game on Thursday.

Whether it is Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad of Sunrisers or Kartik Tyagi and Riyan Parag of the Royals, the youngsters from both sides will be in focus as the seniors struggle to take the team over the line.

The Sunrisers are currently tottering on the second last place in the eight-team table with just six points from nine game while Royals are just ahead with eight points.

SRH can’t afford to slip up since another loss would virtually rule them out of the play-offs race. The Royals would hope to continue with the winning momentum and hope that their foreign recruits continue to perform like they did in the comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings in the previous game.

The last time these two teams met, Rahul Tewatia produced another sensational innings in a run-chase as he and Riyan Pirag rescued Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling five-wicket victory.

Head-to-head Mat SRH wins RR wins SRH vs RR 12 6 6

That win over Sunrisers helped Royals got their campaign back on track and they seem to have the edge over David Warner and Co, who lost to KKR in the Super Over in their previous game.

For Royals, Jofra Archer continues to be the backbone of the bowling attack while the wrist-spinning duo of Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia were terrific in the middle overs against CSK and skipper Smith would be hoping for an encore from his bowlers on Thursday.

RR results Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points RR vs CSK 22 Sep, Tue (1930) Sharjah RR won by 16 runs 2 RR vs KXIP 27 Sep, Sun (1930) Sharjah RR won by 4 wickets 4 RR vs KKR 30 Sep, Wed (1930) Dubai RR lost by 37 runs 4 RCB vs RR 3 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi RR lost by 8 wickets 4 MI vs RR 6 Oct, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi RR lost by 57 runs 4 RR vs DC 9 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah RR lost by 46 runs 4 SRH vs RR 11 Oct, Sun (1530) Dubai RR won by 5 wickets 6 DC vs RR 14 Oct, Wed (1930) Dubai RR lost by 13 runs 6 RR vs RCB 17 Oct, Sat (1530) Dubai RR lost by 7 wickets 6 CSK vs RR 19 Oct, Mon (1930) Abu Dhabi RR won by 7 wickets 8

In batting, Jos Buttler looked in ominous form the other night, forcing Smith to play the second fiddle but RR would need more consistent partnerships upfront.

“I have been doing ok, not quite scored as many runs as I would’ve liked to and help the team win matches,” Buttler said on the eve of the match.

“We have started to play better in the last few matches. We probably should have won the last three but have only managed to win one of those, so we now have four matches remaining, all of which are must-win for us. We will need to win all our games to give us a chance of making the playoffs,” Buttler said.

All-rounder Ben Stokes is yet to fire and Robin Uthappa had been their weakest link so far, which might prompt Smith to give a go to someone like Punjab dasher Manan Vohra. The other aspect that hurt them is Sanju Samson’s form which like every other year has gone from good to bad and now worse.

SRH, on the other hand, would still be smarting from the Super Over loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. They need to come out of that shock quickly and re-strategise if they want to keep themselves afloat.

The team heavily relies on its batting unit, mainly on the top four comprising Jonny Bairstow, Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson. The big guns will need to fire to keep their team in the competition.

SRH results Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points SRH vs RCB 21 Sep, Mon (1930) Dubai SRH lost by 10 runs 0 KKR vs SRH 26 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi SRH lost by 7 wickets 0 DC vs SRH 29 Sep, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi SRH won by 15 runs 2 CSK vs SRH 2 Oct, Fri (1930) Dubai SRH won by 7 runs 4 MI vs SRH 4 Oct, Sun (1530) Sharjah SRH lost by 34 runs 4 SRH vs KXIP 8 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai SRH won by 69 runs 6 SRH vs RR 11 Oct, Sun (1530) Dubai SRH lost by 5 wickets 6 SRH vs CSK 13 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai SRH lost by 20 runs 6 SRH vs KKR 18 Oct, Sun (1530) Abu Dhabi SRH lost Super Over 6

Squads

RR squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Mahipal Lomror Ankit Rajpoot Shreyas Gopal Jos Buttler Manan Vohra Mayank Markande Ben Stokes Robin Uthappa Riyan Parag Jofra Archer Rahul Tewatia Sanju Samson David Miller Varun Aaron Shashank Singh Anuj Rawat Steve Smith Jaydev Unadkat Anirudha Joshi Yashasvi Jaiswal Kartik Tyagi Akash Singh Andrew Tye Oshane Thomas Tom Curran

SRH squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Vijay Shankar Jonny Bairstow David Warner Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mohammad Nabi Wriddhiman Saha Manish Pandey Khaleel Ahmed Abhishek Sharma Shreevats Goswami Priyam Garg Sandeep Sharma Abdul Samad Virat Singh Siddarth Kaul Fabian Allen Billy Stanlake Sandeep Bavanaka T Natarajan Sanjay Yadav Shahbaz Nadeem Basil Thampi

Match starts at 7.30 pm IST and will be live on Star Sports network / Disney+ Hotstar

(With PTI inputs)