Delhi Capitals are top of the points table but will expect more from their batsmen after an underwhelming performance in the loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League game on Saturday.

KKR are heading into the contest after an embarrassing batting performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Blown away by Mohammed Siraj’s furious spell, KKR managed just 84 runs on the board. It certainly was a confidence-crushing defeat and KKR need to regroup quickly.

Sitting at fourth place in the table with 10 points, they would be desperate to increase their tally to stay alive in the play-offs race.

Head-to-head Matches DC win KKR win Tied DC vs KKR 24 11 13 1 (DC won)

For Delhi, opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in brilliant form but even his record-setting hundred was not enough to save the side from a defeat for lack of contribution from other batters.

Young Prithvi Shaw , whose last four innings have included two ducks, needs to bat with more responsibility at the top while captain Shreyas Iyer too has not been hitting the ball as fluently as he was before suffering a side strain. Rishabh Pant, who made a comeback from injury against Punjab, has not yet set the stage on fire as well.

Iyer and Pant, along with Marcus Stoinis, form the backbone of Capitals’ middle order. They are vital cogs in DC’s wheels and need to do more than just making good starts.

Pacer Anrich Nortje, who has been instrumental in Capitals’ superb run thus far along with his South African compatriot Kagiso Rabada, had a niggle and missed the last match against Punjab. If he comes back, it will add sting to DC’s attack. If he plays, Australian pacer Daniel Sams will have to make way for him.

KKR results Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points KKR vs MI 23 Sep, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR lost by 49 runs 0 KKR vs SRH 26 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR won by 7 wickets 2 RR vs KKR 30 Sep, Wed (1930) Dubai KKR won by 37 runs 4 DC vs KKR 3 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah KKR lost by 18 runs 4 KKR vs CSK 7 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR won by 10 runs 6 KXIP vs KKR 10 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi KKR won by 2 runs 8 RCB vs KKR 12 Oct, Mon (1930) Sharjah KKR lost by 82 runs 8 MI vs KKR 16 Oct, Fri (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR lost by 8 wickets 8 SRH vs KKR 18 Oct, Sun (1530) Abu Dhabi KKR won Super Over 10 KKR vs RCB 21 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR lost by 8 wickets 10

DC results Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points DC vs KXIP 20 Sep, Sun (1930) Dubai DC won Super Over after match was tied 2 CSK vs DC 25 Sep, Fri (1930) Dubai DC won by 44 runs 4 DC vs SRH 29 Sep, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi DC lost by 15 runs 4 DC vs KKR 3 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah DC won by 18 runs 6 RCB vs DC 5 Oct, Mon (1930) Dubai DC won by 59 runs 8 RR vs DC 9 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah DC won by 46 runs 10 MI vs DC 11 Oct, Sun (1930) Abu Dhabi DC lost by 5 wickets 10 DC vs RR 14 Oct, Wed (1930) Dubai DC won by 13 runs 12 DC vs CSK 17 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah DC won by 5 wickets 14 KXIP vs DC 20 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai DC lost by 5 wickets 14

For Kolkata, even the change in captaincy from Dinesh Karthik to Eoin Morgan has not made much of a difference to the side.

The performance of pacer Lockie Ferguson has been the only bright spot for them amid the disappointment of Andre Russell’s poor run. Russell missed out on the last match due to an injury and it will be interesting to see if the team management reposes faith in him, if he is fit.

KKR needs a collective effort from now on with skipper Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana all required to contribute.

Squads

KKR Squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Nitish Rana Kuldeep Yadav Andre Russell Dinesh Karthik Rinku Singh Prasidh Krishna Sunil Narine Nikhil Shankar Naik Shubman Gill Sandeep Warrier Pat Cummins Siddhesh Lad Shivam Mavi Varun Chakravarthy Eoin Morgan Kamlesh Nagarkoti Chris Green Rahul Tripathi Lockie Ferguson Tom Banton M Siddharth Ali Khan

DC Squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Shreyas Iyer Ishant Sharma Axar Patel Rishabh Pant Prithvi Shaw Amit Mishra Harshal Patel Alex Carey Shikhar Dhawan Avesh Khan R Ashwin Ajinkya Rahane Sandeep Lamichhane Lalit Yadav Shimron Hetmyer Kagiso Rabada Marcus Stoinis Keemo Paul Daniel Sams Mohit Sharma Tushar Deshpande Anrich Nortje

Match starts 3.30 pm IST and will be broadcast live on Star Sports network / Disney+ Hotstar

(With PTI inputs)