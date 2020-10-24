For more than one reason, it was a seminal night in the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Mumbai Indians inflicted a 10-wicket defeat on their arch rivals Chennai Super Kings on Friday. It all but marked the end of an era as CSK are set to miss out on playoffs for the first time in history.
Trent Boult starred with the ball and Ishan Kishan with the bat in a decisive performance by Mumbai in Sharjah.
Boult took four wickets as Chennai – at one stage four wickets down with just three runs scored – were restricted to 114/9 off their 20 overs. Kishan then hit 68 and Quinton de Kock 46 as Mumbai sped to 116 in 12.2 overs without losing a wicket.
It was Mumbai’s first 10-wicket victory over Chennai and the first time MS Dhoni’s Chennai have lost by such a margin.
Mumbai went to the top of the IPL standings while three-time champions Chennai went to the bottom of the eight-team race.
In Rohit Sharma’s absence due to injury, Kieron Pollard led MI on the night and continued his winning streak as captain. He led Trinbago Knight Riders to the Caribbean Premier League title after going unbeaten earlier this year.
Here are the key stats from MI vs CSK:
(With AFP inputs)