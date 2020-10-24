For more than one reason, it was a seminal night in the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Mumbai Indians inflicted a 10-wicket defeat on their arch rivals Chennai Super Kings on Friday. It all but marked the end of an era as CSK are set to miss out on playoffs for the first time in history.

Trent Boult starred with the ball and Ishan Kishan with the bat in a decisive performance by Mumbai in Sharjah.

Boult took four wickets as Chennai – at one stage four wickets down with just three runs scored – were restricted to 114/9 off their 20 overs. Kishan then hit 68 and Quinton de Kock 46 as Mumbai sped to 116 in 12.2 overs without losing a wicket.

It was Mumbai’s first 10-wicket victory over Chennai and the first time MS Dhoni’s Chennai have lost by such a margin.

Mumbai went to the top of the IPL standings while three-time champions Chennai went to the bottom of the eight-team race.

In Rohit Sharma’s absence due to injury, Kieron Pollard led MI on the night and continued his winning streak as captain. He led Trinbago Knight Riders to the Caribbean Premier League title after going unbeaten earlier this year.

Here are the key stats from MI vs CSK:

This is Chennai Super Kings' 200th T20 match including the IPL & CT20.



It's the first time they've lost five wickets in the first six overs in their T20 history.#IPL2020 #CSKvMI #CSK #MI — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 23, 2020

Highest 9th wkt stands in IPL:



43 - Curran/Tahir, CSK v MI, 2020

41 - Dhoni/Ashwin, CSK v MI, 2013

41 - Bravo/Tahir, CSK v MI, 2018#IPL2020 #CSKvsMI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 23, 2020

Lowest totals to include a fifty in #IPL:

(having lost 9 wkts or more)

96/9 RCB v RPS 2016 (V Kohli 55)

108/9 KKR v CSK 2019 (A Russell 50*)

114/9 CSK v MI 2020 (S Curran 52)#CSKvsMI #MIvCSK #IPL2020 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 23, 2020

Mumbai Indians becomes the first the team to beat CSK by 10 wickets in the history of IPL. #MIvsCSK #CSKvsMI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 23, 2020

Chennai Super Kings' biggest losses in Twenty20 cricket:



By runs - 60 runs vs Mumbai Indians in 2013

By wickets - 10 wickets vs Mumbai Indians, Today

By balls - 46 balls vs Mumbai Indians, Today



Today's game was CSK's 200th T20 match. #IPL2020 #CSKvMI — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 23, 2020

Defeats by most balls remaining for #CSK



46 vs MI Sharjah 2020 *

40 vs DD Delhi 2012

37 vs MI Mumbai WS 2008

34 vs RR Jaipur 2008



This is also CSK's first ten-wicket defeat; the previous biggest being nine-wicket loss against MI at the Wankhede in 2008.#CSKvMI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 23, 2020

This is the first time a team has beaten #CSK by 10 wickets in the IPL. Sides conceding 10-wicket wins most often:



4 - KXIP

2 - RR, MI, DC, GL

1 - CSK*



Now, SRH, KKR and RCB are the only remaining teams that have never conceded a 10 wicket win.#CSKvsMI #IPL2020 — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) October 23, 2020

First time #CSK lose by 10 wickets in their IPL history.



First time #CSK fails to reach the playoffs as well.



A season to forget for @ChennaiIPL #IPL2020 #CSKvsMI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 23, 2020 (*Mathematically, CSK might have a chance to qualify with 12 points)

Kieron Pollard as captain in Twenty20s in 2020:



Matches - 17

Won - 15

Lost - 1

N/R - 1



The 10-wicket win over CSK was Pollard's 15th consecutive T20 win as captain! #IPL2020 #CSKvMI — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 23, 2020

Walking in to bat in the 2nd over, this is the earliest MS Dhoni has faced a delivery in an innings in the IPL.#IPL2020 #CSKvMI #CSK #MI — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 23, 2020

Kieron Pollard last 16 T20 matches as captain

W, W, W, W, W, W, W, W, W, W, W, W, W, W, W, W

As captain he has lost only one T20 this year against Ireland#CSKvMI — JSK (@imjsk27) October 23, 2020

(With AFP inputs)