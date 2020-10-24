Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said the team was stunned during the batting powerplay after a horror start against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Friday and never recovered from there. The focus now turns to finishing the disappointing season on a high for the former New Zealand captain.

“We were pretty stunned really. It was a terrible powerplay. To lose wickets so quickly, so frequently, the game was almost over in the powerplay,” Fleming said as CSK were reduced to 30/6 at one point.

Mumbai Indians eventually won the match by 10 wickets, which also marked the first time in their history the men in yellow have lost a match by such a margin.

Having made it past the group stage in every single campaign they have been a part of IPL, CSK are now all but out of contention in 2020. For Fleming, that means taking as many positives as possible from the remaining matches.