Hardik Pandya displayed his power-hitting abilities with an unbeaten 60 off 21 balls that propelled Mumbai Indians to an imposing 195/5 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Mumbai suffered a mini-collapse in the middle-overs and but late hitting from Hardik and Saurabh Tiwary (34 of 25) enabled the defending champions to amass 74 runs in the last four overs.

Pandya’s innings had seven sixes, two boundaries and came at a stunning strike-rate of 285.71. In fact, he hit 52 runs from the last 12 balls he faced.

It was one of the best innings of IPL 2020, given how it turned the momentum around for Mumbai.

During the course of the innings, Hardik hit four sixes in one over as well.

Watch the highlights of his innings below and his interview during the innings break: