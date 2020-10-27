The Board of Control for Cricket in India did not pick Rohit Sharma across India’s squads for the tour of Australia as the opening batsman is nursing a hamstring injury.

BCCI will be monitoring his fitness in the coming days before making a final decision on the Indian vice-captain. However, his non-inclusion in the Indian squad for the Australia tour that begins next month put major doubts on his availability for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season.

Mumbai Indians are on the brink of qualification for the playoffs and would be sweating on their captain’s fitness.

However, the franchise delivered a positive update late on Monday evening that would please not just the MI fans but the Indian cricket fans in general.

The team posted images of Rohit Sharma returning to the nets and also uploaded a video of him batting in the nets.

Whether or not he recovers in time to make the IPL playoffs and India’s tour to Australia remains to be seen but this is a hugely significant development for Indian cricket.

Watch the video of Rohit Sharma batting in the nets below: