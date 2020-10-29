IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR live updates: Dhoni opts to bowl, still no DreRuss for Knight Riders
All the live updates from the IPL 2020 game between CSK and KKR.
7.25 pm: Dhoni said some changes are injury-based, one not. Did not say which is which but one can perhaps assume Faf du Plessis has a niggle because he wouldn’t be dropped otherwise.
Confirmation of the playing XIs: Both teams have made changes. Three for CSK, one for KKR.
Chennai Super Kings:
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Shane Watson
Ambati Rayudu
MS Dhoni (C) (W)
Narayan Jagadeesan
Mitchell Santner
Ravindra Jadeja
Sam Curran
Karn Sharma
Deepak Chahar
Lungi Ngidi
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Shubman Gill
Nitish Rana
Rahul Tripathi
Dinesh Karthik (W)
Eoin Morgan (C)
Rinku Singh
Sunil Narine
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Pat Cummins
Lockie Ferguson
Varun Chakravarthy
Here’s the pitch report from Dubai:
TOSS UPDATE: MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bowl first, citing chances of dew later in the night. Big news from the toss is that still no DreRuss for KKR.
06.59 pm: According to Star Sports, KKR are looking to do the double against CSK in a season for the first time in IPL history.
6.57 pm: When these sides met earlier in IPL 2020, KKR emerged winners after a bizarre run-chase by CSK.
Some banter between teams on social media:
6.45 pm: We still do not have an official qualification for playoffs but that could change tonight. Not for these two teams though, it’s Mumbai Indians fans who will have a keen eye on this match.
Qualification scenarios for the Indian Premier League playoffs explained
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 49 in the Indian Premier League, season 13. We still do not have a guaranteed qualifier for the playoffs in the tournament yet and that could change tonight.
Already out of play-offs reckoning, a relaxed Chennai Super Kings will look to play spoilsport in Kolkata Knight Riders’ desperate bid for a victory today. If CSK win, MI actually make it to the playoffs.
KKR with 12 points from 12 games would like to win the next two encounters to ensure a smooth passage (relatively speaking) while CSK, currently at the bottom of the eight-team table, are only playing for pride.
A possibility remains that multiple teams will end up on either 16 or 14 points and a comprehensive victory at this stage of the tournament, will bring the superior net run-rate into the equation when the playoff spots are decided.
Here’s how the points table looks like ahead of the match:
As of Oct 29
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|8
|4
|+1.186
|16
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|7
|5
|+0.048
|14
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|7
|5
|+0.030
|14
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|12
|6
|6
|-0.049
|12
|5
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|6
|6
|-0.479
|12
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|5
|7
|+0.396
|10
|7
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|5
|7
|-0.505
|10
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|4
|8
|-0.602
|8