Newly formed team ATK Mohun Bagan are scheduled to take on Kerala Blasters in the opening game of 2020-’21 Indian Super League season on November 20 at GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa as Football Sports Development Limited announced the first eleven rounds of fixtures of the season on Friday.

Newcomers SC East Bengal will make their debut a week later when they take on arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the season’s first Kolkata derby at Tilak Maidan.

The first 11 rounds of the seventh edition feature six double-headers — all on Sundays, with Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC playing in the first 5 PM kick off this season on November 29, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Last season’s League Shield winners FC Goa begin their campaign against former champions Bengaluru FC at 7:30 PM on Sunday, November 22, at the JL Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

With SC East Bengal’s inclusion, the expanded league will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season. All 11 clubs play each other in a double round-robin format. The top 4 clubs on the points table at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs.

The entire league is to be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble in Goa across three venues: JL Nehru Stadium (Fatorda), GMC Stadium (Bambolim), and Tilak Maidan (Vasco).

The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December post clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation Competitions matches.

Here are the fixtures of the first eleven rounds of ISL 2020-’21:

November fixtures

December fixtures

January fixtures