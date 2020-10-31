IPL 2020, DC vs MI live updates: Iyer, Pant fall as Delhi Capitals struggle in Dubai
Live updates from match No 51 of IPL 2020.
Live updates
After 13 overs, DC 69/5: Hetmyer survives a runout chance. Tidy over from Chahar.
After 12 overs, DC 63/5: Two wickets and a series of unplayable deliveries. One of the best overs of the tournament from Jasprit Bumrah. “Preserve that over,” says Harsha Bhogle.
Over 11.4: BOOM, BOOM, BUMRAH! Goes around the wicket to Rishabh Pant, gets the ball to seam back in sharply from length. The DC batsman is trapped in front and wastes the review on his way back. What an over by Jasprit Bumrah.
Overs 11.1: WICKET! Bumrah strikes! Stoinis is out for the fourth consecutive single-digit score in the tournament. 9, 6, 5 and 2 today. DC: 57/4
After 11 overs, DC 57/3 (Pant 17, Stoinis 2): A boundary for Pant to end Chahar’s over. But not long after Ponting wanted a big knock from Iyer, the DC captain is gone. Big blow for the Capitals.
10.2. DC 50/3: WICKET! Qdk does it again, sensational hands to catch Iyer’s backfoot in the air. R Chahar strikes straight away.
After 10 overs, DC 49/2 (Iyer 25, Pant 11): Harsha Bhogle said Ponting looked animated during the timeout and that reflected in Pant’s attitude in that over. Much more attacking, even if he couldn’t find the placement. Decent over still from NCN. Ponting wants Iyer to play a long innings here.
DROPPED! Powerfully struck by Pant off NCN, straight to Pollard at mid-wicket but it’s a rare drop by the MI captain.
After 9 overs, DC 44/2 (Iyer 23, Pant 8): Bumrah, as he does, concedes four singles in his over as Iyer and Pant don’t take any risks.
Bumrah, finally.
After 8 overs, DC 40/2 (Iyer 21, Pant 6): Finally, intent! Iyer hits the first six of the match with a lofted hit down the ground. His typical no-look style. Timed well, soars 89m into the stands.
After 7 overs, DC 28/2 (Iyer 11, Pant 4): One can understand DC wanting to rebuild but this approach is hurting them now, surely? Six from Krunal’s over.
After 6 overs, DC 22/2 (Iyer 9, Pant 2): how have DC allowed Jayant to bowl 2 overs for 6 runs in the powerplay? Geez. It’s a sensational powerplay for MI though.
Trent Boult: 3-0-10-2
Krunal Pandya: 1-0-6-0
Jayant Yadav: 2-0-6-0
After 5 overs, DC 19/2 (Iyer 7, Pant 1): What a spell this is from Boult. Just a single from his third over in the powerplay.
Delhi’s opening stands in the last few games (as per the broadcasters): 4, 0, 0, 25, 0, 1
After 4 overs, DC 18/2 (Iyer 6, Pant 1): Jayant Yadav with his off-spin for the first time this IPL. Tidy start.
After 3 overs, DC 15/2: WICKET! Oh dear! Typical Prithvi Shaw, it must be said. A good-looking boundary, then a streaky one, and a top-edge that is taken by the wicketkeeper as he goes for one big shot too many. Trent Boult has his 2nd. Eight runs in that over and a wicket.
After 2 overs, DC 7/1 (Shaw 2, Iyer 4): Krunal comes in early to counter the two right-handers. Iyer plays a nice lofted drive for four to get going.
After walking into bat ridiculously low in the last match, Shreyas is in at No 3
After 1 over, DC 1/1: WICKET! Trent Boult strikes in the first over for MI, Dhawan’s out for a duck, his second on the trot. Surya with a great catch at point. Replays needed to make sure it was out, one of those not-enough-evidence to rule otherwise scenarios.
Shikhar Dhawan’s scores in last 7 innings: 69*, 57, 101*, 106*, 6, 0, 0 Back-to-back half centuries, then back-to-back centuries, now back-to-back zeroes.
Prithvi Shaw returns to the XI for Delhi. Can he find form again? Trent Boult to begin proceedings against his former side.
Milestone: In MI’s last match, Jasprit Bumrah made it a memorable 3-for during which he reached the 100-wicket milestone in IPL. 1st wicket: Kohli 100th wicket: Kohli.
Confirmation of the playing XIs:
Delhi Capitals:
Prithvi Shaw
Shikhar Dhawan
Shreyas Iyer (C)
Rishabh Pant (W)
Shimron Hetmyer
Marcus Stoinis
Pravin Dubey
Harshal Patel
Kagiso Rabada
Ravichandran Ashwin
Anrich Nortje
Mumbai Indians:
Quinton de Kock (W)— via iplt20.com
Ishan Kishan
Suryakumar Yadav
Saurabh Tiwary
Jayant Yadav
Kieron Pollard (C)
Krunal Pandya
Nathan Coulter-Nile
Rahul Chahar
Trent Boult
Jasprit Bumrah
Quick explanation of the playoff scenarios (detailed version is here..)
- After looking like title favourites at one point, can DC still be eliminated from the playoffs race? Yes, yes they can be. But that won’t happen tonight either way.
- MI can assure themselves a top-two finish with a win today.
- Both DC and RCB can seal their spot in the playoffs today with a win in their respective matches.
- Defeat for SRH ends their playoff hopes.
- Potentially, by the end of today, we could have three teams assured of a playoff spot.
- Conversely, if SRH beat RCB, the playoffs race is guaranteed to go to the final day of group stage.
Milestone alert: Mumbai Indians are playing their 200th IPL match today.
Team news: Changes for both sides. MI, understandably, resting Hardik for this one. DC, meanwhile, have rung in the changes. Shaw comes back in, Dubey (who replaced Amit Mishra mid-way in the tournament) gets a game as Delhi want a leg-spinner in their ranks. Has the panic button been pressed?
TOSS NEWS: First of all, it is still Kieron Pollard captaining MI. Secondly, MI win the toss and opt to bowl. Iyer says DC wanted to bat first anyway.
02.55 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of match No 51 of Indian Premier League, season 13. It’s the clash between No 1 and No 3 on the table. Mumbai Indians, already assured of a place in the playoffs, take on Delhi Capitals, who have lost three in a row.
The points table right now is a sight to behold. Take a look at how close things are.
Points table after Match No 50
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Q
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|8
|4
|+1.186
|16
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|7
|5
|+0.048
|14
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|7
|5
|+0.030
|14
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|13
|6
|7
|-0.133
|12
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|6
|7
|-0.377
|12
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|7
|-0.467
|12
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|5
|7
|+0.396
|10
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|5
|8
|-0.532
|10