IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP Live: Agarwal falls, Rahul looks to keep things going in right direction
Updates from match No 53 at IPL 2020.
Live updates
KXIP 56/1 after 7 overs (Rahul 27, Gayle 3)
A bit of a slow down after the wicket but that is to be expected. Still, with the Powerplay overs done, the spinners will come into the picture soon and that is when things will get interesting.
KXIP 48/1 after 5.2 overs (Rahul 22)
WICKET! Agarwal edges one back onto the stumps. Ngidi gets the breakthrough CSK so badly wanted. Cross-seam delivery, came back into the batsman a bit, Agarwal’s attempted pull shot didn’t work well.
Agarwal b Ngidi 26(15)
KXIP 44/0 after 5 overs (Agarwal 22, Rahul 22)
Thakur into the attack and 10 runs off the over. Rahul and Agarwal just seem so comfortable in the middle. They need to make this start count. One of them needs to keep accelerating and put the pressure on CSK.
KXIP 34/0 after 4 overs (Agarwal 21, Rahul 13)
11 runs from the Curran over. Agarwal using the field restrictions well and hitting the ball over the infield.
KXIP 23/0 after 3 overs (Agarwal 12, Rahul 11)
One loose ball from Chahar and Rahul threw his hands at it, got a top edge and it got him six runs. Both the openers are settling in.
KXIP 14/0 after 2 overs (Agarwal 11, Rahul 3)
Steady over by Sam Curran, who has been such a start for CSK. There is some swing on offer and that should help both Chahar and Curran.
KXIP 10/0 after 1 over (Agarwal 9, Rahul 1)
First over gone and Agarwal already showing that he isn’t going to just hang around. He was aggressive against Chahar and got two fours in the over.
The Kings XI openers are out in the middle. And after missing a few matches, Mayank Agarwal is back too.
3.08 pm: Playing XIs
CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.
KXIP: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.
3.02 pm: TOSS – MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will bowl first at Abu Dhabi!
02.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 53 at IPL 2020. It’s the battle between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings, your annual match No 14 for both teams.
For CSK, it’s the last dance today of the season. For KXIP, it’s everything to play for and a defeat ends their race to playoffs.
What a season this is turning out to be. After 52 matches, only one team has mathematically qualified for the playoffs. Here’s how the points table looks like at the moment:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Q
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|9
|4
|+1.296
|18
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|7
|6
|-0.145
|14
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|7
|6
|-0.159
|14
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|6
|7
|+0.555
|12
|5
|Kings XI Punjab
|13
|6
|7
|-0.133
|12
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|6
|7
|-0.377
|12
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|7
|-0.467
|12
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|5
|8
|-0.532
|10