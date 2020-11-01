Mahendra Singh Dhoni has confirmed that Chennai Super Kings’ match against Kings Xi Punjab will not be his last game for the franchise.

When asked at the toss before the game whether it could be the last time we see him in the yellow jersey, Dhoni replied saying: “Definitely not.”

Dhoni who retired from international cricket before IPL 2020 has had a difficult tournament and saw CSK fail to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history.

With CSK’s decision to back the older players backfiring there were question marks over whether Dhoni, who himself is on the wrong side of the thirties, would continue to be part of the team next year.

Former players like Gautam Gambhir have suggested that Dhoni would get a longer rope at CSK given his phenomenal track record. Dhoni’s words ahead of CSK’s last game in IPL 2020 seem to all but confirm that he will be a CSK player next season.

Watch MS Dhoni’s interview at the toss below: