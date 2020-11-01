The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced Jio as the title sponsor of the 2020 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge. The partnership will also have the support of Reliance Foundation Education and Sports For All.

This is the first time a sponsor has signed with BCCI exclusively for the women’s matches.

“We look forward to seeing the great women’s sports stories that will be shared as a result of this initiative. We want to support and create concrete ways to grow the pipeline of women talent in cricket,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

“Our goal with the Women’s T20 Challenge is to build a pathway to a dedicated Women’s’ IPL. Signing an exclusive title sponsor for the Women’s T20 Challenge is a great testament to the property, allowing it to be self-sustainable. We believe Jio and RF ESA as title sponsors will be strong partners for the Women’s T20 Challenge.”

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly added: “As BCCI grows the game of cricket across all formats, one key area of focus has been to grow the women’s game. We hope the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge will inspire more young girls to take up the sport and give parents the confidence that playing cricket is a great career opportunity for their daughters.”