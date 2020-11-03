Australian all-rounder Shane Watson announced his retirement from all cricket after Chennai Super Kings’ campaign came to an end in the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League.

Before the announcement came from the 39-year-old, he is reported to have told his Chennai teammates of his decision in an “emotional” speech after their last IPL game on Sunday.

Watson quit international cricket in 2016 but kept playing in Twenty20 leagues such as the IPL. He retired from Australia’s Big Bash last year.

He has played more than 700 international and domestic matches, scoring more than 25,000 runs with his big-hitting style and claiming in excess of 600 wickets with his pace bowling.

The man nicknamed Watto won the inaugural IPL in 2008 with the Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals and secured a second with Chennai in 2018.

“It really does feel like the right time, knowing that I played my last game of cricket ever for my beloved CSK, who have been so incredibly good to me over the last years,” Watson said.

Watch his retirement announcement(s) below:

Play