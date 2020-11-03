One of the greatest overseas players to have featured in the Indian Premier League, former Australia allrounder Shane Watson announced that he has played his last game of cricket.
Confirming the news that had been doing the rounds since Monday, Watson said that his campaign for Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2020 will be his last in competitive cricket.
Even before his official announcement on Tuesday, tributes had already been made to the former stalwart of the Australian side. Watson quit international cricket in 2016 but kept playing in Twenty20 leagues such as the IPL. He retired from Australia’s Big Bash last year.
He has played more than 700 international and domestic matches, scoring more than 25,000 runs with his big-hitting style and claiming in excess of 600 wickets with his pace bowling.
Watson won the inaugural IPL in 2008 with the Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals and secured a second with Chennai in 2018. He has scored 3,874 runs and taken 92 wickets in the world’s richest cricket tournament, where he has played 145 matches for Chennai, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Here are the best tributes to the IPL superstar: