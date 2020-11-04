India’s T20 skipper and Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur is hoping to find an option for the national team’s middle order from the Women’s T20 Challenge that starts in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Defending champions Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet, take on Mithali Raj’s Velocity in the opening match in a repeat of last year’s final, eyeing a third title on the trot.

Trailblazers is the third team in the four-match tournament, competing against each other once before the summit clash on November 9. Cricketers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand will also participate.

“It has been a long time we have not played cricket, but we are very excited, at least we are going to play some cricket which as professionals we would always like to do. We are looking forward to the tournament and hope to do well,” Harmanpreet said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The dashing batter, who led India out in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final earlier this year, added that she hoped to find an option for the team’s lineup to play after her.

Watch Harmanpreet Kaur’s interview below: