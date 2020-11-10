Trailblazers won their first Women’s T20 Challenge title and a lot of the credit for the victory goes to captain Smriti Mandhana whose knock proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Opening the batting with Deandra Dottin, Mandhana did the bulk of the scoring in a 71-run opening stand before making another partnership with Richa Ghosh taking the Trailblazers’ score past the hundred-run mark. The team collapsed thereafter managing only 118 runs in the 20 overs, but in the end the total was just enough as Trailblazers won by 16 runs.

No one got going for Supernovas as Mandhana did for Trailblazers smashing five boundaries and three sixes in her knock of 68 in 49 deliveries. In the end, her knock proved to be defining.

Watch the highlights of her innings below: