Manchester United suffered their second defeat on the spin as they lost 2-1 to Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey in the Champions League.
Goals from Demba Ba and Edin Visca gave the Turkish side their first win in the competition, with Anthony Martial scoring for United who had won their opening two games in Group H against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.
United’s defending for the two goals came under heavy criticism for the lack of organisation as question marks were raised over the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Twitter came down hard on the Red Devils who seem to show little sign of progress under Solskjaer. Here is how Twitter reacted to Manchester United’s defeat.