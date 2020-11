Any one who has bowled medium-pace bowling at any level will know bowling the perfect yorker is one of the most difficult tasks there is. And one usually needs good rhythm to bowl that, and it usually happens later in your spell.

But not if you are Jasprit Bumrah.

It was the second delivery he bowled in the Qualifier 1. It was the second delivery of Shikhar Dhawan’s innings. How does one play such a searing delivery that early in the innings?

The answer? Timber.

Watch the delivery here: