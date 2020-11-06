Mumbai Indians reached their sixth Indian Premier League final with a 57-run win over Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on Friday and once again it was Jasprit Bumrah who was the team’s main man.
After Mumbai set Delhi a target of 201, Bumrah along with Trent Boult snuffed out any hopes of the Capitals reaching the target early as Delhi were reduced to 0/3.
Captain’s dream, batsman’s nightmare: Jasprit Bumrah proves again he’s in a league of his own
Bumrah produced a magical spell bagging four wickets and conceding just 14 runs in his four overs as Mumbai Indians eased to the victory. This was the 26-year-old’s best bowling figures in the shortest format.
Some of his deliveries during the match left everyone in awe as the Gujarat pacer reiterated why he is among the best fast bowlers in the world currently.
With 27 wickets in IPL 2020, Bumrah has now taken most wickets in a season by an Indian bowler. Bravo’s 32 out of reach most likely but can go up to 2nd on the all-time list.
Twitter hailed Bumrah for his match-winning performance and here are some of the reactions: