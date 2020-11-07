Royal Challengers Bangalore and Virat Kohli’s wait for a first Indian Premier League title continued for another season as Sunrisers Hyderabad knocked them out of the competition on Friday.

The six-wicket win in the eliminator gave the Sunrisers one last chance to reach the IPL final in a knockout qualifier against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. But for RCB, it felt like a familiar premise.

The franchise have never won the title and since Kohli took over as captain eight years ago, have only qualified for the playoffs thrice. The India captain, who has been in three IPL finals in 13 years, promoted himself to open but was out for six and Bangalore needed a patient 56 from AB de Villiers to boost their total.

Giving away soft wickets has also been the story of their season having finished with five straight defeats – two by the Sunrisers, who also beat Bangalore in their last final in 2016. But it was perhaps Moeen Ali’s bizarre dismissal – a run out of a free hit – that really summed up how up-and-down Bangalore have been this season, despite making the last four.

While the ever-steady de Villiers and uncapped Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 473 runs in the tournament, have been standout performers, there was no consistency from top players and this erratic play showed even in the crucial final game.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to this latest blow to the team’s chances of winning the elusive IPL title

Together through the highs and lows. It's been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Your love makes us stronger. See you all soon. #PlayBold @RCBTweets ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jIULXT0DLz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 6, 2020

RCB started IPL 2019 with six defeats.

RCB ends #IPL2020 with five defeats.#SRHvsRCB — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 6, 2020

The kind of game a playoff should be.. thrilling, competitive and super quality cricket.. although the target was quite low @RCBTweets tried to defend it pretty well.. Hard luck guys.. well done #KaneWilliamson & @SunRisers Good luck going forward.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 6, 2020

With RCB it’s never been about their execution, it’s always been about squad selection. Year after year they have failed to fill up the obvious holes, there by keeping themselves vulnerable as an IPL side. #RCBvsSRH — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 6, 2020

That dismissal -- Mooen finding the one way he could get out off a free hit -- is the story of RCB this season. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) November 6, 2020

Golden Duck off a Free Hit. Only RCB could have done this in playoffs. Respect. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 6, 2020

To give away a wicket from a first ball free-hit has to be cruellest turn of fate for RCB. Moment of absolute madness from Moeen Ali.

And what a throw from Rashid Khan! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 6, 2020

Devilliers in #IPL2020 for RCB:



- 454 runs.

- Highest Average.

- Highest Strike Rate.

- Most fifty (with Padikkal)

- Most sixes.

- Second most fours.

- For balance, he was the keeper.



One man army - AB. pic.twitter.com/FsqOOAwjD5 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 6, 2020

I always feel @RCBTweets is a good good team.They need one finisher lower down the order,preferably an Indian https://t.co/L0yFGiRc9u will make things so much easier for #Abd #ViratKohli and the team — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 6, 2020

Despite the loss I will say @RCBTweets this year was a very good side. Played some good cricket but I think they lacked one solid finisher. Tough to find but wasn’t a bad campaign. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 6, 2020

This year’s campaign will particularly hurt @imVkohli. Midway through the league phase it appeared #RCB had sorted out their batting and bowling and were strong contenders to win the title finally. Then suddenly, everything went to pieces for no clear reason — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 6, 2020

And some humor to round it up

Ee Sala Cup Namde has been voted as the joke of the decade. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 6, 2020

From ee sala cup namde to... pic.twitter.com/Xwp3TppDvh — cricBC (@cricBC) November 6, 2020

I don't know about virat kohli but Abd deserves a trophy. #ThankyouKohli#EeSalaCupNamde 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/g4Hdunv5EN — Kartik Kumar (@gtgkartik) November 7, 2020