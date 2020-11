Supernovas opener Chamari Athapaththu lit up Sharjah by smashing fours and sixes to all parts of the ground.

Athapaththu, who hails from Sri Lanka, hit five boundaries and four sixes in her swashbuckling 67 which came off just 48 balls. It was arguably the innings of the tournament and helped the Supernovas make 146/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

She has now scored 111 runs in the tournament and is the leading run-scorer by a fair margin.

