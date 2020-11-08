In an Indian Premier League season of many firsts for Shikhar Dhawan, the second qualifier on Sunday against former side Sunrisers Hyderabad saw him cross another milestone.

With his sixth 50-plus score of the season, Dhawan crossed 600 runs in a season for the first time in his career.

Showing the aggression that has characterised his approach this season, Dhawan smashed 78 off 50 balls before being dismissed LBW by Sandeep Sharma. Had he reviewed the decision, he might have just had another chance to score a century this season. Earlier in the campaign, he had hit consecutive centuries – his first two in the tournament history.

The Delhi opener bounced back from getting out on zero in Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians. Indeed, it’s been a rollercoaster season for him as he has been out on zero four times as well.

Dhawan’s innings helped Delhi post 189/3 in 20 overs after electing to bat first.

Shikhar Dhawan in IPL Mat Runs HS SR 100 50 Overall 175 5182 106* 126.91 2 41 2020 16 603 106* 145.65 2 4 2019 16 521 97* 135.67 0 5 2018 16 497 92* 136.91 0 4 2017 14 479 77 127.39 0 3 2016 17 501 82* 116.78 0 4 2015 14 353 54 123.42 0 3 2014 14 377 64* 118.18 0 2 2013 10 311 73* 122.92 0 3 2012 15 569 84 129.61 0 5 2011 14 400 95* 129.03 0 2 2010 10 191 56 112.35 0 2 2009 5 40 22 88.88 0 0 2008 14 340 68* 115.25 0 4

