In an Indian Premier League season of many firsts for Shikhar Dhawan, the second qualifier on Sunday against former side Sunrisers Hyderabad saw him cross another milestone.
With his sixth 50-plus score of the season, Dhawan crossed 600 runs in a season for the first time in his career.
Showing the aggression that has characterised his approach this season, Dhawan smashed 78 off 50 balls before being dismissed LBW by Sandeep Sharma. Had he reviewed the decision, he might have just had another chance to score a century this season. Earlier in the campaign, he had hit consecutive centuries – his first two in the tournament history.
The Delhi opener bounced back from getting out on zero in Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians. Indeed, it’s been a rollercoaster season for him as he has been out on zero four times as well.
Dhawan’s innings helped Delhi post 189/3 in 20 overs after electing to bat first.
Shikhar Dhawan in IPL
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|SR
|100
|50
|Overall
|175
|5182
|106*
|126.91
|2
|41
|2020
|16
|603
|106*
|145.65
|2
|4
|2019
|16
|521
|97*
|135.67
|0
|5
|2018
|16
|497
|92*
|136.91
|0
|4
|2017
|14
|479
|77
|127.39
|0
|3
|2016
|17
|501
|82*
|116.78
|0
|4
|2015
|14
|353
|54
|123.42
|0
|3
|2014
|14
|377
|64*
|118.18
|0
|2
|2013
|10
|311
|73*
|122.92
|0
|3
|2012
|15
|569
|84
|129.61
|0
|5
|2011
|14
|400
|95*
|129.03
|0
|2
|2010
|10
|191
|56
|112.35
|0
|2
|2009
|5
|40
|22
|88.88
|0
|0
|2008
|14
|340
|68*
|115.25
|0
|4
