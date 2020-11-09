The Board of Control for Cricket in India has been informed that Varun Chakravarthy, selected in the T20I squad for the upcoming Australia tour, has a shoulder injury which isn’t allowing him to throw the ball, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Chakravarthy, who has been selected in the Indian team for the first time in his career, is said to have aggravated the injury, which he has had for some time, while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

He has been picked for India’s T20I squad that will travel to Australia. The tour begins with three One-Day Internationals before the first T20I, which is scheduled for December 4.

The report stated that Chakravarthy was declared fit by the Indian team’s physio Nitin Patel before the selectors decided on the squads for the Australia tour. His injury is such that it allows him to bowl but hinders his throwing ability.

“The selectors weren’t informed about the injury. Now it’s up to the selectors to pick Varun for the Australian tour or not. It will be selectors call,” The Indian Express quoted a BCCI official as saying.

Another report in the Times of India claimed that the Kolkata franchise had not informed the selectors or Indian team management during the IPL and a report was sent only after the campaign came to a close.

The 29-year-old leg-spinner is said to have joined the Indian team’s bio-secure bubble in the United Arab Emirates but hasn’t been bowling in the nets.

Chakravarthy impressed one and all with his performances for KKR in IPL 2020. He took a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals and also dismissed Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni twice in the season. KKR captain Eoin Morgan hailed his performances and called him the leader of the bowling unit this season.