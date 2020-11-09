Women’s T20 Challenge final live: Smriti Mandhana gives Trailblazers a flying start
Updates from the title-decider of the 2020 edition of Women’s T20 Challenge.
Live updates
After 10 overs, Trailblazers are 66/0
Dottin gets a life! The opener finally goes for a big shot but it doesn’t have the distance. Luckily for her, it’s no man’s land and Radha Yadav can’t get there fast enough, despite a good dive. The runs continue to be on the slower side for Trailblazers as they reach the halfway mark. Supernovas spinners seems to have brought their team back in the contest after the big powerplay, despite no wickets falling as yet.
After 9 overs, Trailblazers are 62/0
Another good over from Supernovas as Anuja Patil is brought back after the costly first outing early on. She gives away only 3 this time.
After 8 overs, Trailblazers are 59/0
Poonam Yadav comes into the attack, after barely getting a couple of overs in the last match, and India’s spin spearhead is effective at controlling the run rate at once, with her slow, loopy deliveries. Only 3 runs off her first over.
After 7 overs, Trailblazers are 56/0
Pooja Vastrakar comes into the attack and goes for 11. A no-ball on the second ball gives Mandhana a free-hit and she doesn’t squander the chance, lofting a sweetly-timed Six. That brings up the FIFTY partnership between the openers, with Mandhana doing the bulk of the scoring at 41 off only 26. Dottin still not able to get bat on ball to her liking and she will very displeased with her strike rate at 70 (12 off 17.)
After 6 overs, Trailblazers are 45/0
A tidy over from Radha Yadav to wrap up the Powerplay with just 4 runs off it. She appeals for LBW against Dottin but the umpire and keeper are both not keen on the shout.
After 5 overs, Trailblazers are 41/0
It’s not something that happens often when the West Indian is playing, but Mandhana is outscoring Dottin early on. The big-hitting opener is not getting her timing right so far but Trailblazers are getting the runs courtesy some sublime strokes from their captain. The drive through square races to the boundary on the penultimate ball is a joy to behold.
After 4 overs, Trailblazers are 33/0
Radha Yadav replaces Anuja Patil after the expensive first over. JemimahRodrigues and Ayabonga Khaka serve what looked like certain boundaries with great fielding at the ropes, making it just six off the over.
After 2 overs, Trailblazers are 20/0
What a start for Smriti Mandhana!
Spin from the other end as Anuja Patil shares the new ball and it’s just what Mandhana needs. The opener goes on a rampage on the last three balls – Four. Four. And a beautifully struck Six! 14 runs off that over.
After 1 over, Trailblazers are 6/0
A good over from Khaka but Dottin manages to sneak in a cracking boundary on the penultimate ball. Smart response from the South African, who bowls a slower ball for a dot.
Deandra Dottin and Smriti Mandhana to open for Trailblazers, Ayabonga Khaka with the new ball. Here we go!
Watch the toss here, important points made by both captains:
An interesting point from India’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur
“There is no pressure to defend the title. I told my players to just go and enjoy as we are not sure when we are going to play next. Of course, we would want to keep playing.”
Playing XIs and Team Changes
Trailblzers: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Nuzhat Parween, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami
Nuzhat Parween comes in place of Dayalan Hemalatha
Supernovas: Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka
Priya Punia is out and Pooja Vastrakar is in
7.00 pm: TOSS TIME!
Supernovas have won the toss and Harmanpreet has chosen to bowl first this time, unlike the last match. Mandhana says that Trailblazers would have liked to bat first anyway, so toss loss that works out well.
Supernovas, champions of the exhibition tournament in 2018 and 2019, managed to ward off their rivals in a last-over thriller. The two-run victory enabled the Supernovas to enter the final, while knocking the Mithali-Raj led Velocity out of the competition. Read more: Women’s T20 Challenge final: Eyeing third title, Kaur’s Supernovas take on Mandhana’s Trailblazers
06.50 pm: Hello all and welcome to the coverage of the Women’s T20 Challenge final where Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas take on Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers.
Trailblazers reached the final courtesy their comprehensive win in the first match while Supernovas needed a win in the last league game, which they got on the very last ball... incidentally against the same team they will play in the final.