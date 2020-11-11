Trent Boult and skipper Rohit Sharma led the way as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the Indian Premier League 2020 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.
Boult struck twice in his first two overs as Mumbai restricted Delhi to 156/7 and the reigning champions raced to the target in 18.4 overs with Rohit hitting 68 off 51.
Rohit, 33, led the chase in his 200th IPL appearance to inspire the most successful team in the T20 tournament to add to triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer, who made an unbeaten 65, and Rishabh Pant rebuilt the innings with a partnership of 96. But Australian paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile took Pant’s wicket for 56 – his first fifty of a disappointing season.
Iyer went past 500 runs in a season for the first time but Delhi managed just 38 runs in the last five overs and Mumbai quickly took control of the run chase.
Rohit and Quinton de Kock set a blistering pace with 45 runs in the first 25 balls. The Mumbai Indians captain hit four sixes and five fours in his 51-ball innings and nearly finished the game off with Ishan Kishan but fell to South African quick Anrich Nortje just before the end.
Kishan, who scored over 500 runs in 14 games, stood firm with his unbeaten 33 as Mumbai got the better of Delhi for the fourth time this year, including a drubbing in the first qualifier.
Here are the key statistics and numbers from the IPL 2020 final: