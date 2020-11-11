Trent Boult and skipper Rohit Sharma led the way as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the Indian Premier League 2020 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Boult struck twice in his first two overs as Mumbai restricted Delhi to 156/7 and the reigning champions raced to the target in 18.4 overs with Rohit hitting 68 off 51.

Rohit, 33, led the chase in his 200th IPL appearance to inspire the most successful team in the T20 tournament to add to triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer, who made an unbeaten 65, and Rishabh Pant rebuilt the innings with a partnership of 96. But Australian paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile took Pant’s wicket for 56 – his first fifty of a disappointing season.

Iyer went past 500 runs in a season for the first time but Delhi managed just 38 runs in the last five overs and Mumbai quickly took control of the run chase.

Rohit and Quinton de Kock set a blistering pace with 45 runs in the first 25 balls. The Mumbai Indians captain hit four sixes and five fours in his 51-ball innings and nearly finished the game off with Ishan Kishan but fell to South African quick Anrich Nortje just before the end.

Kishan, who scored over 500 runs in 14 games, stood firm with his unbeaten 33 as Mumbai got the better of Delhi for the fourth time this year, including a drubbing in the first qualifier.

Here are the key statistics and numbers from the IPL 2020 final:

Mumbai Indians have lost the first match of each of the last 8 IPL editions.



But have been the Champions FIVE times in the end. @mipaltan #IPL2020 https://t.co/mvCsWriQoM — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 10, 2020

Rohit Sharma now becomes the first captain to score 50+ in two #IPLfinal



50(26) vs CSK Kolkata 2015

56*(37) vs DC Dubai 2020 https://t.co/bzQY6m93qT — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 10, 2020

Rohit Sharma today:



- 5th IPL title as captain (Most)

- 6th IPL title as player (Most)

- 7th T20 final win as captain (Joint-most)

- 10th T20 final win as player (Most by an Indian)

- 200th IPL game

- 3000 IPL runs as captain

- 4000 IPL runs for MI#IPL2020 #MIvDC #IPL2020final — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 10, 2020

Rohit Sharma's 2% false shot percentage today was the lowest for any 50+ score in an IPL final. #IPL2020 #MIvDC #IPLFinal — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 10, 2020

Highest score by a captain in an #IPLfinal:

69 David Warner, SRH v RCB, 2016

68 Rohit Sharma, MI v DC, 2020

65* Shreyas Iyer, DC v MI, 2020

63* MS Dhoni, CSK v MI, 2013

54 Virat Kohli, RCB v SRH, 2016

51 Steven Smith, RPS v MI, 2017

50 Rohit Sharma, MI v CSK, 2015#MIvsDC — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 10, 2020

4,000 - Rohit Sharma has just become the 1st man to post 4,000 #IPL runs for Mumbai Indians; he's also become only the 2nd player to register 200 IPL appearances overall (Dhoni, 204). Proven. #IPL2020 #IPLFinal #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/jlhCnxgf0Q — OptaJim (@OptaJim) November 10, 2020

Rohit Sharma in IPL:



50th game - 87 vs CSK, Mumbai

100th game - 50 vs CSK, Dubai

150th game - 58 vs RPS, Mumbai

200th game - 52* vs DC, Dubai#IPL2020 #MIvDC #IPL2020Final — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 10, 2020

Rohit Sharma in T20 tournament finals:



2007 WT20 - W

2009 IPL - W

2013 IPL - W

2013 CLT20 - W

2014 WT20 - L

2015 IPL - W

2016 Asia Cup- W

2017 IPL - W

2018 Nidahas Trophy - W

2019 IPL - W

2020 IPL - W#MIvsDC #IPLfinal — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 10, 2020

Players part of most #IPL title wins:

(played in the XI)

6- Rohit Sharma (2009-DC,2013/2015/2017/2019/2020-MI)

5- K Pollard (2013/2015/2017/2019/2020-MI)

4- L Malinga (2013/2015/2017/2019-MI)

4- A Rayudu (2013/2015/2017-MI, 2018-CSK)

4- H Pandya (2015/2017/2019/2020-MI)#IPL2020 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 10, 2020

Part of most wins in Twenty20 finals:



15 - KIERON POLLARD

14 - Dwayne Bravo



Pollard has been part of seven T20 finals with Mumbai Indians alone. (5 in IPL, 2 in CLT20) #IPL2020 #MIvDC — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 10, 2020

Ishan Kishan is the first ever uncapped player to win Maximum Sixes Award. He also has the most in a season.



Most sixes in an IPL season by uncapped players:-

30 - Ishan Kishan in 2020

26 - Shaun Marsh in 2008

21 - Nitish Rana in 2019

20 - Paul Valthaty in 2011#IPL2020 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 10, 2020

Wicket-keepers scoring fifty or more in an IPL final:



Manvinder Bisla (89) in 2012

MS Dhoni (63*) in 2013

Wriddhiman Saha (115) in 2014

Rishabh Pant (56) today#IPL2020 #IPLfinal #MIvsDC — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) November 10, 2020

Players whose only 50+ score of an IPL season came in the tournament final:-



Suresh Raina in 2012

Manvinder Bisla in 2012

Manan Vohra in 2014

Rishabh Pant in 2020*#IPLfinal #MIvDC — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 10, 2020

Highest Powerplay scores in #IPLfinal



61/1 MI v CSK Kolkata 2015

61/1 MI v DC Dubai 2020 *

59/1 KKR v KXIP Bengaluru 2014

59/0 SRH v RCB Bengaluru 2016

59/0 RCB v SRH Bengaluru 2016#MI #DelhiCapitals #IPL2020 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 10, 2020

Powerplay scores today



Delhi: 41 for 3

Mumbai: 61 for 1



The chase may well have turned out differently if MI were chasing 30 or so more but this game was won and lost in those opening overs. MI attacked early with ball & bat & from there Delhi needed miracles. #IPL2020 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 10, 2020

First inngs totals in #IPLfinal



< 160: Mat 4 | Won 4 | Lost 0

160-199: Mat 5 | Won 1* | Lost 4

200+: Mat 3 | Won 3 | Lost 0



The only team that lost chasing a target bw 160 & 199 was #MI chasing 169 against CSK in 2010.#IPL2020 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 10, 2020

This is the first time a wicket has fallen off the first ball of an IPL final.#DCvMI #MIvsDC #IPL2020 #IPLfinal — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 10, 2020

That is the first time in Trent Boult's T20 career that he's taken a wicket with the first ball of the match. #IPL2020 #MIvDC #IPLFinal — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 10, 2020

Matches where Trent Boult took a wicket or more in the first over in IPL 2020:-

vs CSK

vs RR

vs DC

vs CSK

vs DC

vs DC

vs DC



4 out of 7 instances against Delhi Capitals!#IPL2020 #MIvDC — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 10, 2020