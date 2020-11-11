The Board of Control for Cricket in India is planning to add a ninth team in the Indian Premier League and will have a mega auction ahead of the 2021 season, The Hindu reported.

The newspaper report stated that thee BCCI has indicated to the franchises about their intentions to hold the auctions. The motive behind the move to add a new team for BCCI is to attain financial balance after the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown. The

The new franchise is likely to be from Ahmedabad, where the Gujarat Cricket Association has refurbished the stadium with a record capacity of 1,10,000. edition was delayed to September and played in a bio-bubble in the United Arab Emirates.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had hinted that the 2021 edition of the IPL will be held in India and the board is making efforts towards the same.

Mumbai Indians won the rescheduled season in 2020 after beating Delhi Capitals in the final on Tuesday. The Indian cricket team is set to tour Australia before they return home.

India are expected to host England in January-February before the IPL returns in April.