After being made captain in all three formats, young Pakistan batsman Babar Azam said he will work with predecessors Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed to ensure he is a good Test captain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced that Babar had replaced Azhar as Test captain, just one year after it had appointed the senior batsman to lead the Test side in place of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“I remember being a ball picker in a Test match and at that time I thought what an honour it would be to play for Pakistan. The dream has come true and I thank the PCB for showing faith in me as a captain as well,” the top batsman said in a video message released by the PCB.

“I have played under and learnt a lot from Azhar and Sarfaraz. And I will definitely seek their advice and pick up things from their mindset which will help me become a good Test captain,” he said

Babar’s message was released shortly after Azhar Ali tweeted that he offered his full support to Babar.

Congratulations @babarazam258 for being appointed as test captain all the best brother👍 I assure my full support to you.. May Allah help you achieve many glorious victories for Pakistan Ameen.... — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) November 10, 2020

Babar, just 26 and now captain across all three formats, said he expected a good tour of New Zealand as the team was gelling well. He assured he would try to lead the Test side as well as he has captained the ODI and T20 teams since last year.

“The team has gelled well in white ball cricket and I am optimistic we can do well on the coming tour. My aim is to go along with seniors and young players,” he said.

Newly-appointed Pakistan Test Captain @babarazam258 shares his views on the road ahead. pic.twitter.com/OSlLXzO24e — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 10, 2020

With PTI Inputs