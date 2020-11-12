The just-concluded 13th Indian Premier League saw a record-breaking 28% increase in viewership compared to the last edition.

Mumbai Indians won a record-extending fifth title beating Delhi Capitals in the final on Tuesday. The delayed 2020 edition was held from September behind closed doors outside India in the United Arab Emirates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic and the bio-bubbles that players had to endure for weeks made organising this edition of the tournament a challenging feat.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said, “IPL has always endeavoured to provide a world-class sports event for its fans.”

He thanked title sponsor Dream11, which associated itself with the lucrative T20 league after the BCCI parted ways with its earlier partner, VIVO.

IPL teams like Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals launched digital initiatives to connect with fans.

Mumbai Indians launched ‘’MI Live’’ and ‘’Paltan Play’’ and Rajasthan Royals ran a community-based programme called ‘’Super Royals’’.