On November 13, 2014, Rohit Sharma took the cricketing world by storm with a knock for the ages.
Against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to finish, the right-hander scored staggering 264 runs from 173 balls. This record-breaking knock is the highest individual score across the One-Day International format.
Rohit, who is the only player in history to score three double-centuries in ODI cricket, hit a jaw-dropping 33 fours and nine sixes in that unforgettable innings against Sri Lanka.
Highest individual scores in ODI cricket
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|RG Sharma
|264
|173
|33
|9
|152.60
|Sri Lanka
|Kolkata
|13 Nov 2014
|MJ Guptill
|237*
|163
|24
|11
|145.39
|West Indies
|Wellington
|21 Mar 2015
|V Sehwag
|219
|149
|25
|7
|146.97
|West Indies
|Indore
|8 Dec 2011
|CH Gayle
|215
|147
|10
|16
|146.25
|Zimbabwe
|Canberra
|24 Feb 2015
|Fakhar Zaman
|210*
|156
|24
|5
|134.61
|Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo
|20 Jul 2018
|RG Sharma
|209
|158
|12
|16
|132.27
|Australia
|Bengaluru
|2 Nov 2013
|RG Sharma
|208*
|153
|13
|12
|135.94
|Sri Lanka
|Mohali
|13 Dec 2017
|SR Tendulkar
|200*
|147
|25
|3
|136.05
|South Africa
|Gwalior
|24 Feb 2010
|CK Coventry
|194*
|156
|16
|7
|124.35
|Bangladesh
|Bulawayo
|16 Aug 2009
|Saeed Anwar
|194
|146
|22
|5
|132.87
|India
|Chennai
|21 May 1997
The Mumbaikar had come into that match on the back of a 10-week injury layoff. But once he stepped out to open the innings, there were no signs of rustiness whatsoever.
The Sri Lankan players who took the field that day will struggle to forget that innings as Rohit made them chase the ball to all corners of the ground.
The visitors didn’t make life easier for themselves as Thisara Perera dropped a simple catch when Rohit was batting on just four runs. And the then 27-year-old made them pay heavily.
India went on to score a mammoth 404 and ended up winning the game by 153 runs.
Watch highlights of Rohit’s epic knock here: