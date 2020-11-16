When Sunrisers Hyderabad went for 100/3 to 114 all out while chasing 127 against Kings XI Punjab, it felt like the end of their playoffs hopes in Indian Premier League 2020. The franchise had some bad luck with injuries throughout their season but on that night, they only had themselves to blame. Given their fitness record, the nature of that collapse and the three remaining fixtures against the top three of the tournament to finish the group stage, it seemed all but over for David Warner and Co.

But SRH pulled off a sensational run of results from that night and kept their record of reaching the playoffs in every season since 2016.

SRH's results in every IPL season Season League stage finish Playoff result IPL 2008 IPL 2009 IPL 2010 IPL 2011 IPL 2012 IPL 2013 4th out of 9 IPL 2014 6th IPL 2015 6th IPL 2016 3rd Champions IPL 2017 3rd Lost in the eliminator IPL 2018 1st Lost in the final IPL 2019 4th Lost in the eliminator IPL 2020 3rd Lost in Qualifier 2

Sunrisers were the last team to get off the mark on the points table, after defeats in their first two matches. Consistency eluded them throughout the campaign as injuries and balance of overseas composition forced them to tinker with their lineup often. Mitchell Marsh was unlucky to have his tournament cut short early but to lose Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the season was a far tougher blow. The franchise had to make do without Kane Williamson for a few games as well. And even in the playoffs, they missed out on the services of the in-form Wriddhiman Saha.

End of the day, SRH can look back at their league-stage campaign without regrets as they achieved top four qualification.

SRH's match results in IPL 2020 Match Venue Result SRH vs RCB Dubai SRH lost by 10 runs KKR vs SRH Abu Dhabi SRH lost by 7 wickets DC vs SRH Abu Dhabi SRH won by 15 runs CSK vs SRH Dubai SRH won by 7 runs MI vs SRH Sharjah SRH lost by 34 runs SRH vs KXIP Dubai SRH won by 69 runs SRH vs RR Dubai SRH lost by 5 wickets SRH vs CSK Dubai SRH lost by 20 runs SRH vs KKR Abu Dhabi SRH lost Super Over RR vs SRH Dubai SRH won by 8 wickets KXIP vs SRH Dubai SRH lost by 12 runs SRH vs DC Dubai SRH won by 88 runs RCB vs SRH Sharjah SRH won by 5 wickets SRH vs MI Sharjah SRH won by 10 wickets SRH vs RCB (Eliminator) Abu Dhabi SRH won by 6 wickets DC vs SRH (Qualifier 2) Abu Dhabi SRH lost by 17 runs

Once again, it was Warner doing the heavylifting with the bat. The Aussie star singled out Manish Pandey at the end of the season as a positive but once again it must be said SRH were far too dependent on Warner, and later Williamson, to deliver. Pandey’s 425 runs was a good return sure, but Sunrisers needed him to win a few more matches for his side. Williamson stepped up big time in the playoffs and showed his class. Bairstow had an up-and-down season and eventually lost his place in the side on account of balance.

It also tells a story that Saha makes it to the top five with just four innings under his belt.

Young Abdul Samad deserves a mention here for his cameos down the order, finishing with the fifth best strike rate of the tournament overall (170.76). Dependence on youngsters in the middle order, however, is something the franchise would want to address next season.

Most runs for SRH in IPL 2020 PLAYER Inns Runs HS Avg SR 50 David Warner 16 548 85* 39.14 134.64 4 Manish Pandey 15 425 83* 32.69 127.62 3 Jonny Bairstow 11 345 97 31.36 126.83 3 Kane Williamson 11 317 67 45.28 133.75 3 Wriddhiman Saha 4 214 87 71.33 139.86 2

Surprise, surprise, Rashid Khan was good again with the ball in hand. He finished the season with a sensational economy rate of 5.37 and 20 wickets at 19.20 is another great IPL season in the books for the Afghan star.

The find of the season, however, was T Natarajan. At 29 years of age, he is no freebie and he has been around the franchise for a while. But getting a consistent run in the side (playing all 16 matches) as a yorker specialist, Natarajan caught the attention of one and all. Most importantly, the Indian selectors.

Sandeep Sharma, who crossed the 100-wicket milestone during this season, was also impressive and stepped in well in Bhuvi’s absence.

Jason Holder was the late entry but produced match-defining spells in the matches he played and showed he can be more than a handy all-rounder in this format.

SRH’s strength has traditionally been bowling, and there were more positives than negatives on that front this season as well after a couple of below-par editions.

Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2020 PLAYER Inns Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w Rashid Khan 16 20 3/7 17.20 5.37 19.20 0 T Natarajan 16 16 2/24 31.50 8.02 23.56 0 Sandeep Sharma 13 14 3/34 26.71 7.19 22.28 0 Jason Holder 7 14 3/25 16.64 8.32 12.00 0 Khaleel Ahmed 7 8 2/24 30.25 9.42 19.25 0

The Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 proved one hurdle too tough to overcome but Sunrisers’ campaign in IPL 2020 should go down as a successful one, given the challenges they faced.

