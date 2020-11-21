In the age of T20 cricket, video reels of spectacular catches are as popular as highlights of batsmen tonking bowlers for sixes or bowlers uprooting the batsman’s middle stump.

The shortest format of cricket where players have the license to express themselves have seen fielders go the extra mile and produce some absolute blinders.

This year’s Women’s Big Bash League has further taken the fielding revolution to a new level.

First, it was Tahlia McGrath’s brilliant piece of anticipation to take a catch off a dropped chance. Then it was Nat Sciver’s stunning effort.

But on Saturday, it was a double delight as the WBBL saw two more truly extraordinary catches being taken.

Catches are usually rated by the acrobatics involved but there’s so much more to the art of fielding, especially if you are a wicket-keeper. Perth Scorchers’ Beth Mooney showed exactly why through this catch that she made look so simple.

There are epic diving catches and then there are incredibly tough ones made to look so easy.



How good is this by Beth Mooney!



🎥 #WBBL / Cricket Australiapic.twitter.com/N92FQpKSs4 — The Field (@thefield_in) November 21, 2020

Later in the day, Courtney Webb took it to an altogether different level with a stunning catch with the ball coming over her head. Timing the jump to perfection, Webb managed to latch onto the catch that seemed unlikely till the time the fielder caught it.

Watch Courtney Webb FLY! ✈️✈️✈️ One of the catches of the tournament, and that is saying something! #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/d9mDMTtX2z — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 21, 2020

A great day at WBBL all around, especially if you like fielding.