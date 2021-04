On the day of the Indian Premier League’s curtain-raiser for the 14th season, an advertisement featuring former India captain Rahul Dravid, to borrow a phrase that fits the occasion, broke the internet.

Dravid’s appearance in an advertisement for CRED went viral within hours of Virat Kohli’s tweet about it. The legendary batsman, proclaiming himself to be “Indira Nagar ka Gunda”, goes about letting out steam when stuck in a traffic jam.

Here are the reactions:

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

What a good actor Rahul Dravid has become. 😶😁 https://t.co/54Rpet7LgX — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) April 9, 2021

Replaying the old hits. pic.twitter.com/3reGznGub9 — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) April 9, 2021

Hey @CRED_club I am single-handedly increasing views on the latest Rahul Dravid ad by watching it on loop obsessively, gimme cashback! — Aavi (@poisonaavi) April 9, 2021

Some of Dravid’s best performances 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fDN9a2juVs — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 9, 2021

Rahul sir calling someone back before double century. pic.twitter.com/7POAeIhNFg — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 9, 2021

Nobody evolves like Rahul Dravid in ads ❤️ https://t.co/ssxAF5KJKa — Varun Shetty (@varunshetty) April 9, 2021

Didn't think I'd enjoy a video of Rahul Dravid going bonkers in Bangalore traffic this much 😭😭 — Habil Ahmed (@hblahmed) April 9, 2021

The last time Rahul Dravid shouted like this was, from the Karnataka dressing room, and I was at the receiving end. “Innu ondu Run ide kano”. @imVkohli https://t.co/8QE1roe926 — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 9, 2021

Jammy stuck in a jam. Literally.



What did y’all do to Rahul Dravid? :(

pic.twitter.com/WGI7oOjp4k — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) April 9, 2021

Dravid ineligible for all future road safety series — absy (@absycric) April 9, 2021

Want to know how many times Jammy apologized to the bat, mirror, car, car owner & basically everybody after doing this. 😂👇🏻



Cutest rowdy ever - Rahul Dravid. 💙 pic.twitter.com/1MDQgF0WF3 — Aishu Haridas (@imaishu_) April 9, 2021

At least now we know why Dravid is called Jam 😬 https://t.co/FyN1jPmM6p — Oaktree Sports (@OaktreeSport) April 9, 2021

Me after watching CRED ad with Rahul Dravid. pic.twitter.com/xunJ8UulWg — DTS (@DIPTARUN) April 9, 2021

My dream is to get stuck in traffic and be yelled at by Rahul Dravid — Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) April 9, 2021

Superb! What a star, Rahul Dravid is!

pic.twitter.com/p8hO1AEaSJ — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) April 9, 2021

- and most pleasantly surprising was his incredible curiousity. He asked about punchlines, and delivery, and the science behind writing and directing comedy. Incredible experience. What an absolute legend. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 9, 2021

The Rahul Dravid traffic JAM reference was awesome.



"Indiranagar ka gunda hoon main!"



Great stuff @kunalb11, @thetanmay, and team. — Aviral Bhatnagar (@aviralbhat) April 9, 2021

This is the first time I am watching Rahul Dravid break anything other than the patience of bowlers https://t.co/990vcqNgxz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 9, 2021

Rahul Dravid in CRED advertisement definitely deserves an Oscar. 😂❤️ — yaarivanu_unknownu (@memesmaadonu) April 9, 2021

not surprised that footage of rahul dravid breaking stuff is breaking the internet! — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 9, 2021