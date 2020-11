We have all seen cricketers warm-up for a match by playing football, but in a rare role reversal, Tottenham Hotspur players were filmed playing cricket in the gym.

And going by that short clip, Dele Alli has the potential to consider a career in cricket too. The Spurs midfielder posted a video of a catch he took that would make any cricketer proud.

The video went viral, of course and there were plenty of reactions to the superb catch:

Footballers playing cricket makes me happy. Dele Alli going to the trouble of asking for multiple angle CCTV footage of this and having it edited with replays and graphics makes me even happier. Incredible commitment to nonsense. https://t.co/tv4b1RsNl7 — Greg James (@gregjames) November 23, 2020

WHAT. A. CATCH. 😱



It might be time for Dele Alli to change sports 😳



🎥 Instagram: dele pic.twitter.com/n8nbjjqmeu — Goal (@goal) November 23, 2020

👀 An outrageous catch by England footballer @dele_official while playing cricket with his @SpursOfficial team-mates 🔥🔥🔥



We wouldn't advise trying that with a real cricket ball though 😂 pic.twitter.com/HTsp4pNiQH — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2020

When footballers cricket pic.twitter.com/CVdrACQaOF — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) November 23, 2020