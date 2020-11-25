Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 on Wednesday after a heart attack, to leave the world of sport mourning the loss of one of the greatest sportspersons to ever play the game.
Maradona helped Argentine win the 1986 World Cup and displayed some of the finest football the world has ever seen.
Regarded as one of the greatest footballers ever, Maradona a controversial figure off the field in the later part of his life.
He became a global icon after leading Argentina to the 1986 and made little attempt to hide his fiery personality and many vices. He was a world-beating player whose life and career was a rollercoaster ride.
“I am black or white, I’ll never be grey in my life,” he once said.
With the news of his passing breaking in, here’s how Twitter reacted to the news.
Diego Maradona had a huge following in India and he left a lasting impact on the people of India during his visits to the country.