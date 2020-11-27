Australia vs India, first ODI live updates: Openers Finch, Warner off to a steady start
Live updates from the first ODI between Australia and India.
Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly vs Rohit Sharma: An Indian standoff that keeps getting messier
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the India’s tour of Australia here.
Live updates
After 9 overs, Australia 49/0 (Warner 19, Finch 28): A boundary each for Warner and Finch in that Saini over. Australia setting a strong platform.
After 8 overs, Australia 40/0 (Warner 15, Finch 23): Tight over by Bumrah, and a speedy one too.
After 7 overs, Australia 37/0 (Warner 13, Finch 22): Saini into the attack after a brief delay and Finch cuts one away for four. Good recovery from the pacer after that.
After 6 overs, Australia 37/0 (Warner 13, Finch 17): Finch overtakes Warner with a pull shot for four. Lovely hit off a short ball from Bumrah. Reaches 5000 ODI runs in that over as well.
After 5 overs, Australia 27/0 (Warner 13, Finch 12): The ante is being upped. Aggressive shots in that Shami over by Warner and Finch, a couple of threes taken too. The timing is not there still, perhaps but the intent is.
Correction: After 4 overs, Australia 17/0 (Warner 9, Finch 6)
After 4 overs, Australia 8/0 (Warner 9, Finch 6): A series of 144-plus kph deliveries from Bumrah. Finch plays an uppish off-drive for four, that just evades the fielder and then Warner puts in a sensational dive to complete a quick single. Kohli’s direct hit is great, but Warner survives.
After 3 overs, Australia 8/0 (Warner 6, Finch 2): Another tight over by Shami, who looks in nice rhythm.
After 2 overs, Australia 1/0 (Warner 6, Finch 1): After five good balls, a hint of width from Bumrah. And Warner cuts it away for the first boundary. Good tussle early on.
After 1 over, Australia 1/0 (Warner 1, Finch 0): Sham starts off with a peach to Warner! Finch must be glad there’s no Bhuvi darting in with the new ball. Just a single in the first over.
Here we go. With real fans cheering on, and not artificial noise, the ODI series begins! Shami to start off, Warner and Finch in the middle for the hosts. Play!
National anthems time.
09.04 am: At the pitch report, Mark Waugh said there was a hint of grass on the SCG pitch. There might be help for the pacers early on, perhaps? Bumrah and Co will look to strike early. As well, Saini is fit to play after reports of back spasms last night.
Playing XIs:
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
There you go, in case you missed it, India’s latest jersey. A throwback to 1992. Yay or nay?
08.40 pm: TOSS: Australia have won the toss and Aaron Finch opts to bat first at SCG.
08.19 am: First things first. In classic BCCI fashion, we received important updates close to midnight Indian time on Thursday. Rohit Sharma had to return to India from UAE to be with his ailing father, and now, Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series. T Natarajan, meanwhile, added to India’s ODI squad.
After Virat Kohli calls for clarity, BCCI say Rohit Sharma’s fitness will be assessed on December 11
08.15 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of a significant moment in 2020: the return to action of the Indian men’s cricket team at the international stage.
By most accounts, 2020 has been a bizarre one for sport and cricket has been no exception. In an era where international cricket is almost non-stop, no one would have imagined it would take 270 days (that’s 73.77% of the year) between international matches for the Indian men’s team.
But here we are. We are not just welcoming the Indian team back in action, we are also witnessing the return of spectators to the venue for a cricket match. A matter of little concern in the years past, but one that is of immeasurable significance in 2020.
The lack of international cricket this year makes it hard to determine form, although Australia head into the white-ball series on the back of beating 50-over world champions England in September.
India haven’t played together since a tour of New Zealand in February, when they clinched the Twenty20 series but were whitewashed 3-0 in the ODIs and 2-0 in the Tests.
But they can take solace from winning their last Test and ODI series in Australia two summers ago.
What’s in store over the next few weeks Down Under? We can’t wait to find out.
(With AFP inputs)